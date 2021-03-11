Snail mail had its appeal

Vimal Sumbly

Thirty years is not a long time in history. But with the pace of technological development we see around, it definitely feels very long. In the world of instant text messaging on whatever platform, writing a letter and keenly waiting for its reply will be unimaginable for the modern generation that is growing up on smartphones.

In the early ’90s, my sister got posted in Leh. The family moved there and I stayed back in Jammu for studies. They would fly to Leh somewhere around the first week of March and return in the latter half of December.

There were not many telephones in Leh or even in Jammu. Telephones were still a luxury with a waiting period of two to three years for allotment. The only source of communication was a handwritten letter, which would go through the post. At times, it would take months to reach. Since I wanted to communicate with my father regularly, I used to write two letters a week. Two letters because there were two weekly flights to Leh from Jammu, on Tuesday and Friday.

The airport from the place I lived in Jammu was about 8 km. The flight was in the morning, at around 8 am, and everyone had to check in two hours earlier. I would try to reach the airport before 6 am. That meant I had to start from home at 5 am and catch the Matador (local mini-bus) that would drop me 3 km short of the airport. I would walk that distance and wait at the airport gate with the letter I had written the previous night, in a sealed brown postal envelope, and try to hand it over to any passenger who would accept it with a simple request to drop it in any letterbox once s/he landed in Leh.

I always managed to find someone who would carry the letter. Rarely did anyone refuse. Those were good old days when there was no fear or apprehension that the envelope might carry something that would land you in trouble.

That way, my father would get my letter within a couple of days. Once it was dropped in any letterbox in Leh, it usually did not take more than a day to get delivered. Postal delivery system was, and is still, the best in India. If I would not have taken that route for my letters to father, these might have taken weeks, if not months to reach Leh from Jammu. I would receive a reply within a week.

This is something the modern generation, used to instant messaging, may not even be able to imagine. The world has changed so much, and so fast.

