So the story goes...

Shiv Sethi

Usually in every Indian home, it is the grandmothers who occupy the prime place of a storyteller. They have a vast variety of fascinating tales of kings, queens, fairies, animals, birds and so on in their repository to lull grandkids to sleep. Contrarily, in the repository of my grandmother, there was only an abundance of love for us, but not any tales.

Deviating from the norm was my grandfather, a master raconteur. All day long, puffing on his English-style cigar, he would unspool the treasure of his tales of childhood and youthful escapades to his friends. Those were the carefree days of leisure. My grandfather, a retired Army officer, would leave no opportunity to marvel his friends with the epical sagas of his exemplary valour in the battlefield. His naive friends were perhaps over-impressed and would believe him credulously.

Though I could not authenticate his tales of gallantry, I was sure of his knack for mesmerising the audience with his skill of building a narrative. Had he not been in the Army, he would have been a successful storywriter. His mornings were booked with his friends, but at nights, we would gather around his cot for our daily dosage of bedtime tales. His style of narrating spooky tales was so convincing that one could even see the dance of the witches. What made him a consummate craftsman in the field were his voracious readings. Throughout her life, if my grandmother would ever have remained unhappy with him, this was not due to any of his wanton doings. Her only complaint was that he never came out of the world of books.

But granny too was proud of her husband. So every time, our much-awaited nights had something new for us. Unlike most of the commonplace bedtime stories of birds and beasts, grandfather would magically transport us into the bygone world of history. His intent was not only to amuse us, but also educate us. The fictional element in his tales would tickle us to hearty chuckles, but he would also enlighten us about our glorious past. Through his simple and knowledgeable plots, in our formative years, we were aware about our majestic kings. How the legendary Shivaji’s mother Jijabai would teach her son the art of combat was very much the part of our knowledge. Well versed in scriptures, grandfather had familiarised us with the biblical story of Adam and Eve. The exploits of Lord Hanuman would amuse us no end.

Such was the charisma of my deft storyteller grandfather whose presence I still feel in my life due to his countless storytelling sessions. But I lament the loss of the culture of bed-time storytelling in the present times. In today’s digital age, grandchildren are no longer fond of such tales. They are rather lulled to sleep with some recorded jingle bell rhymes on smartphones. Not a good transition indeed.