Someone else’s grandfather

I wanted to hug him tightly and inhale that comforting smell associated with old people. I wanted to hold his wrinkled hands and talk to him. He looked fragile. In this bus full of people wearing earphones and headphones, he sat there looking around, alone. A girl sat in the seat in front of me, apparently his granddaughter. She was in her late twenties, older than I was. I wouldn’t have let my grandpa sit anywhere else except beside me.

I wanted to know about the times he had lived through, which were surely quite different from mine. What kind of life had he lived? An urge arose in me to befriend him. Why did I feel like that? Was it because I was travelling alone and was desperate to talk? I don’t think so. I loved to travel alone, and the view of the hills was captivating enough. Never before had I felt such a pressing need to interact just because I felt lonely. Why was I so desperate? Maybe because I couldn’t bear his loneliness. Perhaps that was why I put my earbuds back into their case. I wanted to sit beside him and just be there. I wanted him to feel that he had company.

Advertisement

The bus halted in front of a dhaba for us to grab something to eat. Many passengers got down. He stood up and carefully made his way down the bus steps.

Advertisement

Soon, it was time for the bus to leave. The driver got in and started the engine. The old man had not returned. The girl began to worry a little, but he climbed back inside quickly, just in time. He was surprisingly spry for his age. He reached into his waistcoat pocket and took out a banana he had bought. He smiled and handed it to his granddaughter.

Why did I grow impatient when he took time to return? Maybe I saw in him someone I had lost and wanted to tell the granddaughter, who had her earphones firmly in her ears, that she should spend some time with him. She didn’t seem to realise how precious those moments were.

Advertisement

I lost my own grandfather, so I knew the pain of loss. She, too, would lose hers one day. I hated to say this, but he might not have much time left. Then she would regret not having spent more time with him. Maybe she would also look closely at someone else’s grandfather and remember her own.

The writer is a student at Panjab University, Chandigarh