South Asian fashion going places

DILJIT Dosanjh made history at the 2025 Met Gala. His outfit was not just an eye-turner, but a part of a milestone of South Asian storytelling in the global arena. His debut outfit was designed by Prabal Gurung, who rose to fame with Alia Bhatt’s Met Gala debut in 2023.

Diljit’s ensemble featured a flowy ivory kurta layered over a draped tehmat, complete with a royal shawl that was embroidered with Gurmukhi text. He wore a turban and carried a ceremonial sword. This look was bold, unapologetically Punjabi, remarkable. It was an excellent interpretation of the Met Gala theme of superfine tailoring.

What stands out the most to a fashion designer is the intricate thoughtfulness behind each stitch. The delicate balance between the traditional and contemporary silhouettes. The fabrics — sumptuous, tactile and weighty in just the right way — moved like poetry. Each thread and motif served a purpose, rooted in symbolism and storytelling. Watching Punjabi culture find its place on one of the world’s most-watched carpets felt powerful, to say the least. It was like watching home walk on to the global stage.

As a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York City, I got a chance to intern with Prabal last year. What he created for Diljit is exactly what Prabal does best — honour where we come from while boldly reimagining where we can go. And working in his New York studio, this message is well received.

It was my first-ever internship, and I was both nervous and excited. Slowly, the kindness, laughter and creative passion of the team made me feel comfortable. Prabal would cheerfully hum Bollywood songs while working. He would float between production and design, sometimes speaking in Hindi with those of us who spoke the language, cracking jokes and making everyone feel like they belonged. There was no rigid hierarchy — just a shared love for creation.

The atelier was filled with energy — pattern drafters, extremely talented designers, seamstresses and coordinators, all working with tireless dedication. Everyone, no matter how senior their position, was kind whenever I had any question. It was a warm and supportive atmosphere. Finding that in a city on the other end of the globe made it hard to miss home.

What surprised me the most was the meticulous attention to detail. Every design decision was the result of countless rounds of research, experimentation and refinement. The team would spend weeks narrowing down the perfect prints, the perfect silhouettes, the perfect colour palettes. Whether it is a bead’s placement or the direction of a single pleat, every element is deliberate. Which is why fashion transcends from being functional to an art form and a means of storytelling.

It’s not like South Asian fashion is having a moment. It has become an inevitable force. There’s a sense that the world is finally catching up to what we’ve always known: that our culture is rich, layered and full of beauty worth celebrating. And, it is always a pleasure to see designers like Prabal use global events to shine a spotlight on our culture and fashion.