Spare a thought for man’s best friend

Lt Gen Baljit Singh (Retd)

JUST as in the world today there are millions of human beings driven homeless, likewise there are countless animals and birds (dogs, cats, house sparrows, tigers, elephants) that too have been rendered homeless. In the manner that homeless humans turn to foraging and plundering for survival, so do the homeless animals out of similar motives and compulsions. Much as a civilised society will never contemplate eliminating or neutering its homeless brethren, we need to understand the plight of stray dogs with comparable compassion and responsibility.

The dog has never been found wanting in its unconditional loyalty to man. It has given loads of affection, been an adorable playmate to his toddlers, has tracked criminals and, in recent times, saved countless lives by detecting IEDs. When people are under depression and stress, the dog simply places its head in the lap or over the feet of its master, suggesting ‘Don’t worry! Never mind if they all abandon you. I am here!’

Stories from the world over have singled out the dog as man’s best friend. Perhaps the most poignant one is from Japan of the 1940s. A commuter walked from home to the railway station daily to board a train. His dog would walk him up to the station, sit there and await its master’s return in the evening. One tragic day, the man died at work but the dog kept vigil for his master’s return at the same spot outside the railway station, till death claimed it; a bronze statue of that dog stands at that spot which the Japanese revere with awe and dignity, akin to a Shinto shrine.

Nearer home, in my neighbourhood, there is a row of seven identical sprawling government bungalows, each under the watchful eyes of armed sentries in paramilitary fatigues at the entrance gate. Almost smack in the centre of the entrance gate of a bungalow and a few feet from its sentry box, sat a dog who looked up discreetly at all passersby, come rain or sunshine, peak of winter’s chill or scorching summer. Noticing its good health, I had assumed that it was either a pet of the household or perhaps of the sentries who gave it food and shelter on a daily basis. But one sad day, the campaign against stray dogs uprooted or maybe ended that innocent life.

My wife reminded me of the telling and damning observation by Stephanie Zacharek on Homo sapiens: ‘...we don’t deserve animals, and still, they stick by us, as if we were worthy of their love.’