Spare the rod, guide the child

Sripriya Satish

A tragic incident shocked the nation recently. A six-year-old boy collapsed and died after being slapped by his teacher for not completing his homework. This episode, which occurred in Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), reminded me of something that happened when I was in Class II.

Advertisement

I was on vacation at my grandfather’s village with my cousins. One of my cousin brothers, a few years older than me, was very naughty and curious. He loved playing with anything that fascinated him, even if it seemed dangerous to others.

Advertisement

The moment we arrived at our ancestral home, grandpa showed us a bull tied to a tree within the premises. He warned us never to tease the bull, whose name was Somu, or go near it, lest it should become angry.

All of us took his warning seriously, except my adventurous cousin. He was simply waiting for a chance to approach the bull. Our advice fell on deaf ears. He seized the opportunity when no elders were around and immediately got into action. He dared to touch the bull’s horns.

Advertisement

The animal suddenly became furious. Taking my cousin by surprise, it threw him to the ground. It seemed ready to attack him, but fortunately, he managed to hold on to its hump. As the bull tried to shake him off, it broke the rope with which it was tethered and began running wildly around the compound. What a terrifying sight it was!

Hearing the commotion, grandpa rushed out to save my cousin, who was still clinging to the bull’s hump. “Somu, nil! (Stop!)” were the only words he uttered, in a loud, firm voice. The bull immediately stopped in its tracks. It was a huge relief for all of us.

Grandpa walked towards Somu, slowly patted it with affection and helped my cousin climb down. After sternly warning him never to repeat such mischief, he led the bull back to the tree and tied it securely. He then offered hay to Somu.

In a video shown by a news channel, the Visakhapatnam boy was seen trembling before his teacher. One slap proved fatal, costing the poor child his life. If patience and affection were enough to control an angry animal, can’t we teach a tender-aged child discipline and responsibility without resorting to physical punishment? Can’t the right words, coupled with understanding and empathy, achieve the same result?

Our guidance and wisdom can help children learn a life lesson — without traumatising them. Carefully chosen words can make a big difference.

The writer is a Bengaluru-based freelance contributor