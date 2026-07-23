Straight lessons from a bent back

I glanced at the bedside clock. I was running late for golf. The moment I jumped out of bed, my back gave a sharp, terrifying creak. I froze mid-motion, seized by blinding pain. “My back is broken,” I groaned.

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For the first 10 days, I was bedridden, relying on painkillers for temporary relief. For an active, outdoorsy person, being cooped up was deeply depressing. The idle mind can be a dangerous companion. It wandered from gloomy thoughts about painful old age to the inscrutable philosophy of Karma and a curious expression from my school days — to break someone’s back (to cripple a person). Suddenly, the phrase felt far less figurative.

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My captive mind began to wander back to childhood trips to our ancestral village. My elder cousin would escort me to the fields. Viewing me as an urban milksop, he would try to scare me with tales of snakes lurking in the grass and the fields. “I have killed several with this stick,” he would boast. “I’ll teach you the trick too,” he would say condescendingly as I watched in awe. “First break the snake’s back, then hit it on the head.”

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The memory sent shivers down my aching spine. Would I be able to play golf again, or just limp with nagging pain? Such thoughts haunted me all day.

My mind then drifted to the late 1980s, during my posting at Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Mussoorie. The Director had deputed me to supervise a group of IAS trainees on a tribal attachment in the interiors of Koraput district, Odisha. Travelling light with just a sleeping bag and other essentials, I made the long, exhausting journey by train and bus to remote Koraput.

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When I finally reached the government rest house, I was greeted by the caretaker-cum-cook. He was incredibly deferential — in fact, too deferential for my comfort.

He stood with eyes downcast, his back bent at nearly 45 degrees. I couldn’t resist asking him if he had a spinal injury. He smiled and shook his head. Through gestures and broken Hindi, he explained that his posture demonstrated reverence.

Coming from Punjab and Haryana’s straight-backed culture, I found his attitude troubling. With two days available before the jeep arrived, I began a quiet campaign of sorts to sensitise him about the importance of dignity. It took time to break the ice — for every move I made was initially met with suspicion. When he entered my room, hunched over the tray, I gently reversed the roles and demonstrated how to carry it upright. He flushed with embarrassment. Other times, I stood tall against the wall and asked him to copy my posture. Slowly, he began enjoying his new upright self.

How ironic life is! Back then, I taught a man to straighten his back for the sake of dignity. Now, doctors and physiotherapists worked hard to straighten my back over four long months. Thankfully, I have recovered fully, and my golf clubs are back in action.

The writer is former DGP, Haryana