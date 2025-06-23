DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / The Middle / Taking one’s mother for granted

Taking one’s mother for granted

article_Author
Charu Ahluwalia
Updated At : 04:11 AM Jun 23, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

THERE’s something metaphorical about flying until you travel on your maiden flight. Mine was in a 10-seater plane from Kullu to Chandigarh; the others were seasoned flyers. I had often imagined flight to be a liberating experience in which I would take wings, and the flight would become a metaphor for freedom. But that morning, boarding the plane for the first time, I was trembling. The journey, winding through a maze of mountain ranges, added to my anxiety, and I realised that metaphors lie.

Advertisement

The moment the plane took off, my soul attempted an emergency evacuation. I felt the ground slip away, leaving my seat dangling in mid-air. I looked out of the window to distract myself, but all I could see were rugged mountains and earth’s gravity whispering, “Come back, child. I miss you”. At that moment, I yearned for the reassuring pull of gravity, a comforting force that makes one feels grounded. It simultaneously reminded me of the security a foetus experiences in the womb. And I missed it too — with a yearning only a child feels for his/her mother’s womb: safe and warm. The distress that follows once a comfort is lost was much like how I felt then. The 45-minute flight felt like an eternity.

The turbulence was persistent. I tried to calm myself by counting clouds, but they all looked the same, just like all the people and houses below. I thought of all the things I hadn’t done yet — publish a book, learn to paint and forgive my son for his “will never grow up” attitude. Life seemed beautiful but short.

Advertisement

Finally there came the descent. As we landed, I heaved a deep sigh of relief. To my surprise, the confident passenger beside me also let out a similar sigh of relief. No one spoke for a minute. It was a shared experience of vulnerability in the face of gravity’s absence. When the wheels finally kissed the Chandigarh runway with a roaring sound, I resolved, “Never again”.

But I learnt one thing: you don’t realise how much you love the gravity of Mother Earth until it’s taken away. Much like a child who finally understands the comfort of a mother’s womb only after being flung out into the chaos of the world. We all long for the comforting embrace of Mother Earth. A mother’s lap is the first school of every child, and the bond we share with our mother is intimate, instinctive and emotional. Similarly, the bond with the earth is the grounding force for every human being.

Advertisement

Both Mother Earth’s gravity and a mother’s womb are unseen forces, always holding us when the world shakes. Amid the vast unpredictability of life, it’s the pull of the earth and the memory of a mother’s embrace that offer true comfort.

Will I fly again? Maybe. Because one tends to take one’s mother for granted.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts