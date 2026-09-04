Teachers on a mission

MORE than six decades ago, I was studying in Class VIII at a school in Hoshiarpur district of Punjab. Our teacher would spare time after school hours for an “extra class” to teach us mathematics and science. It was our good fortune that he did not charge us any money for this service; he simply demanded that we make serious efforts to excel in the examinations.

Teaching was a passion for him, and a good performance by his students gladdened him. I scored 100 per cent marks in mathematics and also fared quite well in science and other subjects.

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This is not the story of just one teacher. Our headmaster wanted the school to make its presence felt in the matric exams. Many Class-X students, including my elder brother, had to cycle or walk to school from nearby villages; moreover, they had no electricity at home. So, a big hall was converted into living quarters for them to ensure that they optimally utilised their time for studies.

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The headmaster would arrive on the campus at 4 am; the students were asked to get up early and have milk or tea before they settled down to study. The experiment was successful, and the class result exceeded expectations. Not even a paisa was charged for this endeavour; rather, sometimes refreshments were given free of cost.

Today, I am pained to see students going to tuition shops or coaching centres, where they have to pay hefty sums, putting a heavy burden on their parents. Much time is wasted commuting. The formal school is only a place to get oneself registered for the examinations. Wholehearted commitment to teaching is rarely witnessed.

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Central and state governments seem helpless to curb the exploitation of students and parents. Quality education should be provided on the school campus itself. The education policy needs to be designed for this purpose; even a law can be enacted in this regard. Teaching shops must be closed. This will provide a huge relief both to the students and their parents, thereby rendering a great service to society.

Last but not least, teachers must be given adequate remuneration, be it in public or private schools. This will help in bringing out the best in them. Let us respect these nation-builders in both word and deed; merely celebrating Teachers’ Day is not enough.

The writer is former Dean, PAU, Ludhiana