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Home / The Middle / The art and craft of giving gifts

The art and craft of giving gifts

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Col VK Sharma retd
Updated At : 03:23 AM Nov 16, 2026 IST
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AT the height of the festive season every year, we have a great opportunity to clear out our cupboards, which are perpetually choked with gifts. The gifts have a remarkable capacity for long-distance travel. They change hands so frequently that there is every possibility of one eventually reaching its original owner. Recycling, after all, is not merely an environmental virtue; it is the cornerstone of our Diwali philosophy.

My wife and I adopt a saintly approach. We solemnly resolve that we shall give gifts to our friends without expecting anything in return. Unfortunately, the distance between noble intentions and domestic practice can be considerable.

We sit down to prepare a list of recipients. Some names are added, while a few are ruthlessly deleted, and before long we discover that the list has acquired a life and conscience of its own. Somewhere at the back of our minds lurks the uncomfortable question: Who gave us what last year? Our saintliness, it appears, has a rather efficient accounting department.

My wife has an astonishing memory for such things. She remembers not only the gift but also its market value and the occasion on which it was received. Some of my recommendations are opposed by her. She doesn’t approve of certain friends of mine. They enjoy their drinks a little too much and become boisterous as the evening progresses. But I am keen to retain them on the list, mainly because their wives are charming. She considers my judgment of these gentlemen somewhat suspect. The discussion drags on for nearly two days, and, as in most well-regulated households, the final decision rests with the lady of the house.

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The next challenge is deciding what to buy. This turns into an expedition into the wilderness. The exercise is no less complicated than planning a major military manoeuvre. We have to consider the personality of the recipient, the likely value of the gift received from him/her last year and the state of our relationship with the family. It is a delicate balancing act between affection, arithmetic and available inventory.

Eventually, we assemble a formidable stockpile. New purchases are mixed with gifts retrieved from drawers and cupboards. My wife is remarkably judicious in allocating gifts. No one should feel cheated, and none should be unduly enriched. Armed with a small notebook, she neatly wraps the gifts with the help of our maid.

Then begins the final leg of the operation: delivery. Obviously, we must be one step ahead of our friends. An early delivery might also serve as a gentle reminder to them to return the favour. It is important to give them sufficient notice.

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But wait! What happened to our solemn resolution? Had we not silently vowed that we would not expect anything in return? Never mind. Some principles are best admired from a distance. Ours seem to become particularly elastic during this season.

The writer is a Panchkula-based contributor

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