The busy little neighbour

Syed Nooruzzaman

EVERY morning, as I enter my balcony to collect the newspapers I subscribe to, I am greeted by a neighbour with utmost curiosity. Perhaps, she intends to say something special, but refuses to reveal. I keep guessing what exactly is in her mind, though without success.

I fail to understand why so much interest in a person in his twilight years. But anything can happen in this era, when age is considered just a matter of numbers.

One fine morning, I reached my balcony quietly and kept standing there with my mobile camera on. The idea was to capture her gestures the moment she would come out to greet me. And she did come out with a twinkle in her eyes to greet me with her folded arms. She was looking elegant in her shining white stripes. But soon she disappeared without providing me an opportunity to capture her in my mobile camera.

This little, beautiful creature has her partner too. I came to know this the other day when both came out of their nest together in search of food. They can be seen running very fast on the electricity cable outside our house when they are in a playful mood. What a pleasant sight it is when they run and jump on the cable!

Squirrels are, otherwise, confused creatures. That is why they often get crushed on roads by fast-moving vehicles. It is said that when Partap Singh Kairon, the much-admired former Chief Minister of Punjab, once saw a squirrel getting fatally hit by the car in which he was travelling, he told a controversial politician accompanying him that the squirrel got killed because she appeared to be confused which way to go. This could happen to anybody if that person remained indecisive. Kairon’s remark was aimed at his companion.

However, the Ramayana has it that when it comes to getting determined to play a role for a noble cause, it is almost impossible to confuse a squirrel. The tiny creature continued to contribute her might to the cause of building a bridge to reach Lanka to defeat the demon king, Ravana, by Lord Rama’s army of monkeys despite all kinds of efforts made to deter her from doing what she did.

Which category my neighbour belongs to is not my concern. I wish she remains there forever.