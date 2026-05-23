The cop who could not be bribed

MY late father-in-law had a rich stock of stories about his career in the police force. Belonging to the fabled Panta clan of Jubbal in Himachal Pradesh, he was popularly known as Panta Sahab. One story concerned the theft of an ancient Vishnu idol from the Lakshmi Narayan temple in Chamba in the 1960s.

His posting in this hill town as SHO was only three months old when the idol was stolen. The once-peaceful town was plunged into anger and gloom. Public protests escalated to the point that the government had to form a special probe team, headed by a DSP. The latter discussed the details of the case with the SHO (Panta Sahab), but there was no breakthrough.

The SHO was sure that no local resident would dare steal the idol and invite divine retribution. It had to be the work of an outsider. The police made enquiries across the town. They zeroed in on a shopkeeper, whose distant relative from Canada had stayed with him a fortnight ago and departed the day after the theft. The probe revealed that the NRI was set to fly abroad from Bombay in a couple of days.

The SHO asked the DSP to authorise him to go to Bombay with a police party. The DSP considered it a wild-goose chase, but he eventually gave permission. Panta Sahab checked the booking records for all flights to Canada and found what he was looking for.

The next day, he waited for his quarry at the check-in counter of the airport in plain clothes, carrying handcuffs and a revolver. His two colleagues were posted at the gate. When the accused arrived at the counter holding a heavy-looking suitcase, a search warrant was flashed before him. He initially appeared perturbed, but then a faint smile appeared on his face as he said, “Can you listen to me for a moment?” He took the SHO a few steps away and made two offers. Yes, he had the stolen idol in his suitcase, and if he were allowed to fly to Canada with it, he would pay Rs 5 lakh. And if he were allowed to leave without the idol, he would pay Rs 2 lakh.

Both sums were staggering in those days. My father-in-law belonged to a very poor family. His father was a marginal farmer who had taken a heavy loan to educate him, and he had inherited the loan after his father’s death. But the thought of accepting the bribe never crossed his mind. He rejected both offers and handcuffed the man after recovering the idol.

“The DSP got the promotion he deserved after the case was solved, while the people of Chamba got their deity back,” my father-in-law had said while concluding his story. “As for me, I was happy to receive what I most cherished — the gratitude of the people of that hill town. They presented me a miniature brass replica of that idol at a public function.”

The writer is a freelance contributor based in Shimla