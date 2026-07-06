The day war found me

IT was at Attari village near the India-Pakistan border that I first encountered war — not as a chapter in history, but as a life-changing reality. I was a schoolboy when, in September 1965, the fragile divide between peaceful village life and armed conflict disappeared without warning. For Attari, the border was no longer a line on a map; it had become the nation’s frontline. War announced itself not with sirens but with the deep, rolling thunder of artillery before dawn. The ground trembled, windows rattled and frightened dogs howled. We knew instantly that war had arrived.

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The transformation was swift. Army convoys rolled through the village carrying ammunition, rations and soldiers whose faces reflected quiet determination. Dust rose behind the vehicles, mingling with the smell of diesel and gun oil. Orders rang out as boots struck the earth in disciplined rhythm. Every movement had purpose.

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We schoolboys stepped forward without being asked. Ammunition boxes — heavy and rough — were lifted onto our young shoulders. The weight cut into our skin, but no one complained.

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The skies soon turned into a battlefield. We later learnt that Pakistan had deployed F-86 Sabre jets and F-104 Starfighters, while the Indian Air Force responded with its famed Folland Gnats. At times, B-57 Canberra bombers flew so low that they seemed to blot out the sun. Each explosion shook the earth beneath our feet. Yet, in our childish innocence, fear gave way to defiance. We picked up stones and hurled them at the aircraft, convinced that courage alone could challenge steel.

Night brought no relief. Blackouts plunged the village into total darkness. We slept fully clothed, ready to run at a moment’s notice. Along the horizon, flashes of artillery lit the sky like lightning without rain.

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As the days passed, families fled, fields were abandoned and familiar routines gave way to survival. Water tanks were destroyed, bridges lay twisted and homes bore the scars of relentless shelling. Yet amid the devastation, the quiet professionalism of the Indian soldier left a lasting impression on me. They cleaned their rifles with care, shared water sparingly and tended to the wounded without complaint. Their courage did not roar; it endured.

After 17 relentless days, the guns finally fell silent. By then, Indian forces had advanced to the Ichhogil Canal before the ceasefire took effect. Walking through the battered landscape, I saw shattered homes, cratered roads and smoke still rising from the earth. Standing among those ruins, I made a silent promise to myself that I would one day wear the uniform of the armed forces.

Years later, that promise became a reality when I joined the Indian Navy. During the India-Pakistan War of 1971, I served aboard INS Kirpan, carrying with me not only the responsibilities of a sailor but also the enduring spirit of Attari — the village where the war found me, and in finding me, shaped the course of my life.

The writer is a former naval officer