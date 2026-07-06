DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The Middle / The day war found me

The day war found me

article_Author
Novin Christopher
Updated At : 02:41 AM Jul 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

IT was at Attari village near the India-Pakistan border that I first encountered war — not as a chapter in history, but as a life-changing reality. I was a schoolboy when, in September 1965, the fragile divide between peaceful village life and armed conflict disappeared without warning. For Attari, the border was no longer a line on a map; it had become the nation’s frontline. War announced itself not with sirens but with the deep, rolling thunder of artillery before dawn. The ground trembled, windows rattled and frightened dogs howled. We knew instantly that war had arrived.

Advertisement

The transformation was swift. Army convoys rolled through the village carrying ammunition, rations and soldiers whose faces reflected quiet determination. Dust rose behind the vehicles, mingling with the smell of diesel and gun oil. Orders rang out as boots struck the earth in disciplined rhythm. Every movement had purpose.

Advertisement

We schoolboys stepped forward without being asked. Ammunition boxes — heavy and rough — were lifted onto our young shoulders. The weight cut into our skin, but no one complained.

Advertisement

The skies soon turned into a battlefield. We later learnt that Pakistan had deployed F-86 Sabre jets and F-104 Starfighters, while the Indian Air Force responded with its famed Folland Gnats. At times, B-57 Canberra bombers flew so low that they seemed to blot out the sun. Each explosion shook the earth beneath our feet. Yet, in our childish innocence, fear gave way to defiance. We picked up stones and hurled them at the aircraft, convinced that courage alone could challenge steel.

Night brought no relief. Blackouts plunged the village into total darkness. We slept fully clothed, ready to run at a moment’s notice. Along the horizon, flashes of artillery lit the sky like lightning without rain.

Advertisement

As the days passed, families fled, fields were abandoned and familiar routines gave way to survival. Water tanks were destroyed, bridges lay twisted and homes bore the scars of relentless shelling. Yet amid the devastation, the quiet professionalism of the Indian soldier left a lasting impression on me. They cleaned their rifles with care, shared water sparingly and tended to the wounded without complaint. Their courage did not roar; it endured.

After 17 relentless days, the guns finally fell silent. By then, Indian forces had advanced to the Ichhogil Canal before the ceasefire took effect. Walking through the battered landscape, I saw shattered homes, cratered roads and smoke still rising from the earth. Standing among those ruins, I made a silent promise to myself that I would one day wear the uniform of the armed forces.

Years later, that promise became a reality when I joined the Indian Navy. During the India-Pakistan War of 1971, I served aboard INS Kirpan, carrying with me not only the responsibilities of a sailor but also the enduring spirit of Attari — the village where the war found me, and in finding me, shaped the course of my life.

The writer is a former naval officer

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts