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Home / The Middle / The dying habit of putting pen to paper

The dying habit of putting pen to paper

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Aditya Mukherjee
Updated At : 04:28 AM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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VIRGINIA Evans’ recent novel The Correspondent has struck a chord with readers for its unusual focus on letter-writing. Its protagonist, Sybil, is a retired lawyer in her seventies. Despite failing eyesight, she spends much of her time writing to a wide circle of correspondents — from her daughter, son and brother to friends, her former husband, authors and professors. She is something of an anomaly, harbouring a visceral aversion to technology and avoiding email whenever possible. For Sybil, the act of putting pen to paper is both cathartic and liberating.

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It goes without saying that we have almost given up writing letters by hand, as email and WhatsApp have become the presiding deities of our lives. The speed and efficiency of digital communication have undoubtedly made life easier, but they have also transformed the way we express ourselves. How many of us still jot down our feelings and thoughts in diaries, a practice that was so much in vogue even two decades ago?

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We once fiercely guarded those private spaces, but in the age of constant connectivity, they seem to have vanished altogether. The quiet intimacy of writing for oneself has gradually given way to instant updates and the relentless urge to remain visible online. In our hurry to communicate instantly, we have often sacrificed depth and reflection.

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For many of us who grew up in the 1980s and 1990s, handwritten letters evoke memories that no smartphone screen can ever replicate. Remember those days when a visit to the post office at least once a fortnight was almost mandatory to buy postcards and inland letters? Students living in hostels eagerly awaited news from home, while grandparents would carefully preserve every letter in neatly tied bundles, revisiting them during quiet afternoons.

The very sight of an inland letter or a postcard from a relative in another city, delivered by the postman, would fill us with excitement. There was an unmistakable charm in waiting for a reply, knowing that every letter had travelled across towns and cities carrying someone’s affection, concern or longing.

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Even the handwriting and the occasional ink smudge revealed something of the writer’s personality. In those days, the postman was someone everyone looked forward to seeing. Today, however, he has become a rarity in our neighbourhoods, much like the familiar red letterboxes that once stood at street corners.

On WhatsApp groups, we mostly express our thoughts through one-line text messages. They are often met with a thumbs-up emoji, “LOL,” “OK” or other abbreviated responses. Gone are the heartfelt emotions we once poured into handwritten letters, no matter how imperfect the language might have been, for those words were unmistakably our own. They possessed a spontaneity that polished, AI-assisted prose often lacks. Technology has undoubtedly connected us across continents, yet it has also, in subtle ways, distanced us from the patience, warmth and emotional honesty that once defined the simple act of writing a letter by hand.

The writer is a Delhi-based journalist

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