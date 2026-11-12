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Home / The Middle / The eternal race against time

The eternal race against time

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Sonika Sethi
Updated At : 02:50 AM Nov 12, 2026 IST
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AMITABH Bachchan’s one-liner from Amar Akbar Anthony echoed in my mind: “Aise toh aadmi do hi case mein bhagta hai: Olympics ki race ho ya police ka case ho.” It was Tuesday morning. My driver was navigating the car through the traffic when two men on a motorcycle took a sharp right turn, disregarding the red light. While jumping traffic lights is hardly unusual on Indian roads, this incident set off a familiar train of thought: why are we perpetually in such a mad rush that we are willing to risk our own lives and those of others?

We Indians seem to be in an eternal race against time. Everyone is rushing somewhere — overtaking, honking, squeezing through impossible gaps and treating traffic signals as mere suggestions rather than rules. Yet, ironically, the same nation that cannot afford to wait 30 seconds at the lights rarely manages to begin a wedding ceremony, a meeting, a public function or even a literary event at the scheduled time!

In the wedding season, there are occasions when one has to turn up at two or even three places on the same day. It is almost like pandal-hopping during Durga Puja. Of course, one never arrives at the time mentioned on the invitation card. That would be far too optimistic. You arrive at least an hour later, only to discover, after scanning the crowds and the elaborate décor, that the bride’s father is the only person available to welcome guests, standing at the entrance with folded hands and an increasingly weary smile.

Discreet enquiries reveal that the bride’s mother is still at the beauty parlour, getting the finishing touches to her make-up. The baraat, meanwhile, is nowhere in sight. Apparently, the ladies in the groom’s family are busy with their hair stylists and his own grand entry is held up by last-minute cosmetic flourishes.

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After waiting for a while, exchanging pleasantries with a few familiar faces and surveying the lavish spread, you eventually decide to call it a night. The shagun envelope is ceremoniously handed over to whoever appears sufficiently responsible to receive it. And then you head home, having successfully attended the wedding without actually catching a glimpse of either the bride or the groom!

Fortunately, a couple of weddings I attended over the past year offered a refreshing departure from this routine script. The baraat was scheduled to arrive in the evening, and, much to everyone’s pleasant surprise, it actually did. The wedding rituals were performed at a reasonable hour in the presence of the guests. The bride and the groom won hearts by making a timely appearance.

Perhaps it is high time we learnt the art of time management and, more importantly, realised that other people’s time is just as precious as our own.

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The writer teaches English at SD College, Ambala Cantt

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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