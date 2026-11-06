The fine art of doing nothing

IN a country where everyone seems to be in a hurry, doing nothing has quietly emerged as a popular practice. To be honest, “doing nothing” is a national talent that deserves recognition in the Guinness World Records. From the busy office employee staring at a computer screen to the student looking intensely at an open textbook, the art of appearing busy while accomplishing absolutely nothing is thriving.

A morning scenario in our homes: The alarm rings at 6 am. The individual wakes up, looks at the clock, calculates how much more sleep can still be squeezed into the remaining time and goes back to bed. This process is repeated at least four times before finally deciding to wake up — usually with the enthusiasm of a prisoner reporting for duty.

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Then comes the breakfast table, where family members who contribute nothing towards running the household have the strongest opinions about meals and other domestic matters. When asked what should be cooked, the standard reply is, “Anything is fine.” But when the food is actually served, it turns out that nothing is fine.

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The one who has never entered the kitchen to cook a single meal possesses an extraordinary ability to identify whether the vegetables are overcooked, undercooked, over-spiced, under-spiced or simply lacking in character. Someone who does not even know how to light the gas stove can identify whether a roti is round, soft, thick, thin, burnt or insufficiently puffed. NASA could certainly use such precision!

The “lord” opens the refrigerator every half an hour, examines all its contents and declares, “There is absolutely nothing to eat!” — even though it is packed with enough food to feed a small wedding gathering.

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At the workplace, proficiency has acquired an interesting definition. A person walking briskly with a file in hand is automatically considered hardworking, even if the file contains nothing but three blank sheets and an old electricity bill. The person sitting quietly and actually working is often suspected of having no responsibilities. Sycophancy triumphs over conscientiousness.

Social media deserves a special mention. People who have no time to visit their neighbours somehow find three hours to watch videos of strangers renovating houses, cooking exotic dishes and travelling to places whose names they cannot even pronounce.

And then there is the universal Indian promise: “I will start from tomorrow.” Tomorrow, of course, is a magical day when people begin dieting, resume exercising, complete pending work and abandon all bad habits. Perhaps the real secret of happiness lies not in having more time, money or success but in learning to laugh at our little habits. After all, life is too short to be taken seriously every minute. So, the next time someone asks what you have achieved today, smile confidently and say, “I have successfully managed all the things I did not want to do.”

The writer teaches English at Hindu Girls College, Jagadhri