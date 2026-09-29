The GOC, momos and the ‘nullah’

In the winter of 1993-94, I was posted as Officer Commanding an EME Workshop at Chungthang in North Sikkim, providing technical support to a Mountain Brigade headquartered at Lachen. Chungthang was then a small, remote hamlet at the confluence of the Lachen and Lachung rivers, which form the Teesta. Our workshop was co-located with an ASC Composite Platoon commanded by Captain Tewari. We lived in modest basha huts and had improvised an Officers’ Mess Detachment. Our cook, Raju, was a daily-wage worker from the ASC platoon. He was a one-man army — cook, waiter and occasionally cleaner. His momos and chowmein were legendary.

Water was drawn from the Teesta through an improvised pipeline and filtered through candle-type purifiers. It was considered perfectly safe for drinking and was the arrangement used by units in the area. Convoys from Gangtok generally reached Chungthang around last light and routinely halted there for the night. Although the transit camp had accommodation, many officers preferred our little mess detachment. They would spread their sleeping bags beside the bukharis, share some rum and bread and enjoy Raju’s momos.

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Our CO had also helped us create a modest log hut as a guest room, complete with fresh linen, a bukhari and, most importantly, a western commode — a luxury in those days in a remote field location. Then came the news that the GOC would be travelling through our sector. One evening, my 5 Bravo magneto telephone buzzed. The Brigade Commander was on the line. “The GOC is halting at your location tonight.”

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We went into overdrive. The guest room was cleaned, fresh linen laid out, the bukhari primed and Raju instructed to ensure that everything was ready, including his famous momos. The GOC arrived in the evening. After the formalities, the atmosphere became relaxed.

We were chatting when Raju appeared, now wearing his waiter’s hat, carrying a tray with a crystal glass of water — one of the prized glasses we had acquired for our mess bar. The GOC took a sip and asked Raju: “Kancha, paani kahan se laate ho?”

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Without blinking, Raju replied: “Nullah se, saab.”

The GOC immediately spurted the water out. There was complete silence. I quickly explained that the water came from the Teesta through our improvised pipeline, was filtered and was routinely used for drinking by units in the area. The GOC calmed down. Raju, meanwhile, remained completely unfazed. To him, “nullah” was simply where the water came from.

The momos were served and the evening continued.

Looking back, we had prepared for everything — the guest room, linen, bukhari, food and even the crystal glasses. We had simply forgotten to brief Raju on what not to say. That evening remains one of my fondest memories of Chungthang.

The author is former Registrar, Panjab University, Chandigarh