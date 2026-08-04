The grand monsoon sapling spectacle

AH, the monsoon season in India — a time when the skies weep and the earth is drenched, not just with rain, but with noble intentions. Every year, like clockwork, the monsoon heralds the grand announcement of the annual plantation targets. Picture this familiar scene: a rain-soaked press conference, where the minister — with the gravitas of a sage revealing the secrets of the universe — declares, “This year, we will plant X crore saplings.” Cameras flash, press notes flutter like butterflies, and social media reels are born. The monsoon, our benevolent deity, blesses this spectacle, and everyone is left in awe.

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The targets, like a divine decree, trickle down from the heavens to the districts, blocks and departments. Motivational presentations titled “Mission Green: Targets and timelines” are circulated with the urgency of a last-minute exam revision. The monsoon, with its magical touch, gives this entire exercise a glossy veneer of success.

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Next, the scene shifts to the grand school events, CSR campaigns and social media reels. NGOs are mobilised like an army of green warriors to ensure community engagement. To dismiss this as a mere farce is akin to calling a Bollywood blockbuster a flop. After all, India needs trees — for groundwater, cooler cities, shade, soil stability and cleaner air. With everyone on board, this frenzied activity transforms policy into action, the elusive missing link that public policy analysts love to pontificate about.

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But amidst the celebrations, a dangerous shortcut lurks: counting saplings instead of nurturing them. While one state boasts about hectares covered, another flaunts the number of saplings planted, a third brags about budget allocations, and a fourth dreams of long-term tree ambitions. Uttar Pradesh aims to plant 35 crore saplings this year; Odisha has dramatically increased its plantation budget; Himachal Pradesh is targeting 400 hectares; Maharashtra has promised 300 crore trees over seven years; and Delhi has set its sights on seven lakh saplings.

Yet, wet soil and plantation targets are not synonymous with ecological triumph. Saplings, ceremoniously planted, remain mere saplings unless they survive the onslaught of stray goats, encroachments and the scorching heat of the next two summers.

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Scientific objections to these plantation drives are politely tucked away as footnotes. Foresters and ecologists remind us of the importance of survival rates, species selection, soil quality, post-planting care and local ecology. But who has time for such boring details when the euphoria of numbers is so intoxicating? Imagine if monsoon announcements were less about headlines and more about blueprints for covering forests based on ecological needs, long-term financing for maintenance, accountability measures, survival and canopy growth, and, most importantly, the inclusion of local communities in nurturing these saplings.

The writer is a retired IAS officer