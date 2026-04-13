The great camouflage of contact lists

THOSE who want to study modern-day relationships closely should forget surveys and interviews. They should simply examine people’s phone contact lists. Behind every disguised name lies a small story — of affection, fear, mischief and sheer creativity.

A smartphone is not merely a device; it is a small museum of diplomacy. Once upon a time, people hid letters in drawers and photographs inside books. Today, they hide relationships in their contact list. If you scroll through someone’s phone casually, the names look harmless enough. But if you understand the art, you will realise that this is actually a theatre of disguise.

In many phones, the girlfriend/boyfriend appears as “electrician”, “insurance agent” or the all-purpose “office.” Some imaginative souls go a step further. One gentleman I know saved the phone number of his beloved under the name “battery service.” Whenever the phone rang at home, he would announce gravely, “Battery ka issue hai.” His wife even suggested that he should change his handset brand because the battery fellow called too often.

Equally creative are girls who mask the names of their boyfriends. One of them labelled her Romeo as “plumber urgent.”

Hindi adds spice to the game of ingenuity — “Doodhwala,” “Sabziwala,” “Mistri” or “Driver ji”. The unsuspecting spouse imagines domestic efficiency; the truth may be pure romance.

The wife, however, enjoys a more dignified presence in the contact list. Many husbands save her name as “home minister.” Others prefer the slightly anxious title, “boss at home.” A cautious friend of mine dubbed his wife, “do not ignore.” When I asked why, he said, “Ignoring her calls is equivalent to inviting a departmental inquiry.”

Bosses also get interesting treatment. Publicly, they are addressed with reverence — sir, respected sir, honourable sir, etc. But in private corners of the phone, the tone becomes democratic. One officer had saved his superior’s name as “incoming headache.” Another called him “storm alert.” A witty cop has christened his boss “Dhurandhar”. The explanation is simple: “Yeh kaunsa Rehman Dakait se kam hain!”

Then come the irritable acquaintances — those people whose calls invariably bring complaints, requests or philosophical lectures. Their contact names are small revenge mechanisms. One phone displayed “bore unlimited.” Another showed “time eater.”

Friends, on the other hand, receive exaggerated affection. A jovial fellow saved his childhood friend’s name simply as “ATM.” When questioned, he said with a laugh, “At times, he comes to my help.”

The most delightful entries are accidental discoveries — “danger zone,” “old trouble,” “future problem” or “don’t pick.” One realises that the list of phone numbers is not merely about communication; it is about survival. The humble list has quietly become an imaginative piece of literature written daily by people — one misleading name at a time.

The author is a retired IPS officer