The great Indian airport waiting room

AIR travel is about saving time. We fly because time is precious. A two-hour flight replaces a much longer train journey. And then the airline tells us: “Please arrive three hours early.” The great time-saving machine begins by making us lose three hours. We fly to save time, then spend hours at the airport proving how precious time is.

You arrive early, check in, clear security and reach the gate. And then you wait. And wait. And wait. Meanwhile, the airport runs an enormous climate-controlled building accommodating thousands doing almost nothing but consuming energy. Lights, air-conditioning, escalators, moving walkways and screens remain switched on.

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There is an economic and environmental paradox here: we fly to save time, then consume energy waiting to fly.

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And now begins the airport consumption cycle. You buy water, then coffee and food. Your phone battery fails, so you charge it. The flight is delayed; you buy another coffee. The passenger is waiting. The economy is not. Your idle time has become somebody else’s revenue. Waiting is not a flaw; it is a revenue stream.

Airports maintain a comfortable climate, no matter whether the temperature outside is 10°C or 45°C. Of course, airports must operate round the clock. Security, staffing and aircraft schedules require buffers. Not every watt consumed is caused by early-arriving passengers. The point is subtler: enormous numbers of passenger-hours are spent inside energy-intensive buildings before passengers need to fly and nobody considers these hours wasted. Perhaps because the passenger is not paying for the waiting room. But the planet definitely is.

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Aviation prides itself on efficiency: faster aircraft, automated check-in, biometric boarding. Technology saves minutes. Yet the passenger experience still begins with: Please arrive three hours early. We have automated almost everything except waiting.

Perhaps we should stop measuring efficiency only in minutes saved in the air and start counting passenger-hours spent waiting. Multiply passengers by the hours spent in terminals, and the total is staggering.

Why not introduce a new environmental metric: carbon emissions per passenger-hour of waiting? Why not measure the energy used by thousands waiting in AC terminals?

Perhaps the next major advance in aviation should not be a faster aircraft or a more interactive digital screen. Perhaps it should be the Waiting Efficiency Index. How long did passengers need to be there, and how long were they actually there? How much energy was consumed keeping them comfortable?

The aviation sector needs airports that let passengers arrive when they actually need to. Until then, we can keep saving two hours in the sky by spending three on the ground. At least the waiting room is air-conditioned. But remember, the climate-controlled building selling you that overpriced coffee is warming the planet even before your plane leaves the runway.

The writer is ex-Secy (Environment & Forests), Govt of Delhi