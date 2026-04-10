The great Indian birthday party

CHILDHOOD was a magical phase filled with small joys, big excitement and zero EMI stress. One of its highlights was receiving an invitation to a classmate’s birthday party. Back then, there were no fancy e-cards or WhatsApp invites — just handwritten notes on colourful chart paper, often decorated with sketch pens that had clearly fought a losing battle with ink. And yet, those invitations felt more valuable than today’s luxury event passes.

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With excitement bubbling inside me and dreams of unlimited fun ahead, I would rush home from school and announce the news to my parents like I had just been selected for a trip to NASA. My mother, though illiterate, had a mind sharper than that of a politician and more calculative than that of a chartered accountant. She would begin her audit: “Wo jab tere birthday par aaya tha… chaabi wala tractor de gaya tha. Doosre din hi toot gaya tha.” (When he came to your birthday, he gave you a toy tractor that didn’t even survive two days.)

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At that moment, I knew something embarrassing was about to happen. But parents are wonderfully unpredictable creatures. Sometimes, they surprise you in ways that make you feel like royalty. And true to that spirit, I would be dressed in the most “royal” outfit they could find. After all, it wasn’t just my reputation at stake — it was a full-blown family prestige issue.

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Before leaving, I would receive strict “party instructions”, almost like a military briefing: “Plate mat bhar lena. Ek-ek item lena. Aur khaali pet wapas mat aana. Pachaas rupaye ka gift de rahe hain — vasool karna!”

Ironically, eating was the least important thing on my mind. The real agenda was to play games, show off hidden talents that only appeared at birthday parties, and most importantly — secure a good return gift.

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My mom would usually send me on my dad’s Lambretta scooter, driven by our driver. Fully dressed like a tiny maharaja, I once reached a friend’s house.

His mother greeted me warmly and asked, “Who did you come with?”

“My driver dropped me,” I replied confidently.

“You have a driver… for a scooter?” she asked, visibly impressed (or confused).

“No, no… he drives our car,” I clarified, instantly upgrading my social status for the evening.

My friend had little interest in this conversation. His full attention was on the beautifully wrapped gift I had brought, as if it contained the Kohinoor. Then came the real adventure — the food. My mother’s voice echoed in my ears: “Sab kuch thoda thoda khaana.”

But my friend’s mom had other plans. She filled my plate with barfi, gulab jamun, cake, samosa, ketchup and chutney — all peacefully coexisting like a confused United Nations. Soon, the barfi and gulab jamun were swimming dangerously close to the ketchup. Strangely enough, I still ate everything.

Back then, birthday parties had a simple menu. Today, wedding buffets look like international food exhibitions with many dishes whose names not many can pronounce, let alone eat properly.

So yes, cherish every party — whether it’s about dressing up, awkward conversations or bizarre food combinations. Because somewhere between that overloaded plate and the return gift, we unknowingly created memories that still make us smile.

The writer is a Hoshiarpur-based businessman