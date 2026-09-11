The great Rajdoot cover-up of 1960

MOST octogenarians have fond memories of their first job, first rented room and first vehicle — usually a bicycle. Motorcycles came much later and only a very few two-salary couples could afford one.

My friend Mahawa, an athlete, was a government school lecturer and so was his dominating better half, senior to him in age and service. One day in 1960, on an impulse, he made a daring purchase. He bought a Rajdoot 175, without telling anyone. On the way to his house, he stopped at my place, a row house in a 15-foot-wide street. He had bought it on instalments.

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As we were celebrating his prized purchase with tea and barfi, a child informed us that an advertising tonga had knocked down the bike. We saw that a lot of petrol had spilled out on the road because an angle-iron protruding from the wall had pierced the full fuel tank. It had created a right-angled stab wound, which shocked and grieved us beyond measure. Obviously, it needed professional dent removal, welding, filing and painting to match the rest of the tank, assuming there was no other damage.

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First of all, we covered that petrol-smeared surface with coal ash and bodily lifted the heavy machine and shifted it inside my house, lest somebody from my friend's house witness the ugly sight. As if by luck, a friend of my nephew casually dropped in. He knew all about repairs and spares and offered to remove the tank and get it welded and painted.

He left with the tank and some cash at about 5.30 that Saturday evening. But it was only after he had left that I remembered his reputation for unreliability. I feared the worst would happen to the bike tank while my friend began sweating at the thought of his wife dropping in. In fact, we toyed with the idea of locking the premises from outside and keeping watch from a neighbouring terrace.

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Amidst these thoughts, both of us waited and waited, and thank God, the gentleman proved his mettle and delivered a well-welded, filed and painted piece. It was already 10 pm. But stop. What was this? There was a conspicuous gap in the golden ornamental lining. So the man rushed to the same paint shop, which could well have been closed by then. Fortunately, he returned around 11 and in 10 minutes, the motor cycle regained its showroom look. We lowered it from the three-foot-high, ramp-less plinth.

Mahawa proudly kickstarted it and zoomed away to his house. What transpired there on that ominous Saturday night is a secret, but I do know that Mahawa rode that motorcycle (PUA 4116) for a full 15 years, during which period he personally overhauled the black beauty many times and became a Rajdoot 'specialist'. No one ever knew of this meticulously guarded secret, which had better be declassified now.

The writer is an Amritsar-based retired professor