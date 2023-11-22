The hard-fought insurance battle

SV Venugopalan

THE insurance company official was looking into my eyes as I made my arguments in favour of a death claim. He asked with typical scepticism why the company could not construe it as a suicide case. I explained that I was speaking not only as a trade union representative but also as a person who had first-hand knowledge of the accident that had caused a union member’s death.

The employee had come to the bank’s head office from his hometown to apply for withdrawal of money from his provident fund for domestic needs. He spotted me and another office-bearer of the union. He told us that he had undergone tests pertaining to his cardiac ailment and the doctors had advised him to undergo a bypass surgery. We wished him good luck for the surgery. Taking our leave, he proceeded to the personnel department.

Barely 15 minutes later, a colleague informed me that somebody had fallen on the basement floor. I rushed to the spot; many staff members had already gathered there. I was shocked to see that the injured person was the same outstation employee.

On the stairs, I was joined by the lone ward boy of the nearby hospital, who came with a stretcher. We together helped the employee reach the ambulance.

It was then that the security officer told me that the bank’s designated doctor, who had conducted an examination moments before I arrived on the scene, had recommended that we should go to the government hospital. The ambulance driver promptly took us there.

Doctors in the casualty ward, after trying their best in vain, called us in to declare that the patient was ‘brought dead’. They opined that the fall may have caused instant death.

When the deceased employee’s wife arrived the next morning from her hometown along with her relatives, we took steps to help them take the body back to their native place. The insurance claim was endorsed by the authorities as per the welfare measures of the organisation, but its approval was held up due to doubts raised by the insurance company.

I told the insurance official that the employee in question had not been under any stress due to domestic or professional issues, and there was no reason whatsoever for him to end his life. He had been last seen having tea while leaning on a balcony grille and it was likely that he had tripped over. I recalled some suicide cases and argued that the instant case did not fit into that category.

The claim was soon cleared by the company. The employee’s widow heaved a huge sigh of relief on receiving the compensation in the quickest possible time. Her response gave us immense satisfaction.