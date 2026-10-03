The heavy bundle of wheat

FOR two weeks now, I have been staying in my village. Our old house is being rebuilt. After a very long time, I have had an opportunity to stay in my pind for so many days at a stretch.

The other day, a lens slipped out of my spectacles. I got into my car and set off for the nearby town to get it repaired. As I drove past a village, my eyes fell on the fields. Suddenly, it felt as though a door had opened before me — a door leading back almost half a century.

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I remembered my first day of labour. I had worked in our own fields before that. I had ploughed the land, removed weeds and harvested wheat. I worked for as long as I wished, and whenever I grew tired, I would sit down. Even my parents’ scolding did not bother me.

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But working in someone else’s fields is an altogether different experience. There, no one looks at your age or build. They look at your hands.

I was about 13 years old at that time. My father had bought five acres of land, which was at the mercy of the rain gods. That year, there was not much work to be done in our own fields, and for the first time, I had to go and work as a labourer elsewhere.

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Some of my paternal cousins and a few other boys from the village were with me. They were older than me and accustomed to hard work. Perhaps they wondered whether I would earn a bundle of wheat, just like them.

I was made to work far beyond what my age could bear. I kept harvesting wheat all day. The sun climbed higher and higher overhead, while my body grew more and more tired. My arms began to ache. My hands and feet were scraped raw.

Many times, I felt like sitting down, but I could not. And in the evening, a sheaf of wheat was given to me as my share. I placed it on my head and began walking home. My village was three or four kilometres away. The weight of that bundle seemed heavier upon my heart than upon my head. When I reached home and dropped it to the ground, all the courage I had been holding inside me seemed to collapse at once. I burst into tears. My mother said nothing, but there was so much in her silence.

My skin, scorched and darkened that day, still carries that colour. The dark patch at the back of my neck has never quite gone away. It bears the memory of that sweltering summer day. The bundle of wheat, which had rested upon my head, lies somewhere within me today.

The writer is an educationist and actor