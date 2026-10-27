The hills we carry within

THERE are two kinds of people heading to Shimla in October: those escaping the chaos of the plains and those carrying the chaos uphill with them. Every autumn, an ancient migration begins. Historians speak of tribes crossing mountains in search of greener pastures. We do it in air-conditioned SUVs, carrying Bluetooth speakers, three suitcases and an unreasonable sense of entitlement.

Like countless others fleeing Chandigarh’s bustle, I pointed my taxi towards Shimla. I realised something had gone terribly wrong when it stopped near Jabli. Three boys were doing bhangra in the middle of the road. “Shaadi hai?” I asked the driver hopefully. He looked at me with the kindness reserved for people who still believe television news.

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“Nahin ji… holiday season hai.”

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Of course. The Himalayas had been booked for celebrations.

Cars stood parked wherever gravity allowed — and occasionally where it clearly did not. Music spilled from open boots. The four-lane highway had as many lanes as human optimism. Taxis overtook with religious faith in destiny. Tourists honked as though noise might persuade a mountain to move aside.

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The driver switched on the stereo. A Punjabi song exploded with enough bass to rearrange local geology. I closed my eyes. The noise brought back another journey.

My father was at the wheel. A thermos of coffee sat between us. Our old Fiat had no stereo, navigation system or Bluetooth. We never noticed. We had things to talk about.

In Shimla, a stop at Trishool for a bun was almost a ritual. We ate because we were hungry and stopped because we were tired. Back then, nobody photographed a bun, reviewed it or called it an experience. It was just breakfast, before social media promoted every snack to celebrity status.

Afternoons dissolved into walks along the forest road towards Machhi Wali Kothi. The trees leaned in, as though listening. The silence held birdsong, wind and thoughts one did not yet know how to name.

The taxi jerked to a halt again. “Sir, thoda time lagega.”

“Reels?”

He nodded. Experience had made me wiser.

By evening, I stood on Mall Road. A boy nearly collided with me. “Uncle, ek video bana dijiye.” I recorded it. “Enjoy Shimla,” I said. “Best party place, uncle,” he replied.

The crowd flowed past me, each person searching for something the others had also come to find. Standing there, I realised that thousands had travelled hundreds of kilometres to escape the crowd, only to join a larger one. We search for peace in the same places, complain about the crowds we create and remain convinced our longing is different.

I thought of my father, the old Fiat, the thermos between us. We had travelled those roads without needing to prove we had been there. Perhaps the hills had not been quieter then. Perhaps we had simply been less anxious to make ourselves heard.

Perhaps we do not miss the world as it was. We miss ourselves as we were when the world was that way.

The writer is Legal Editor, The Tribune