The invisible scissors and thread

IT was an ordinary, work-from-home afternoon. My laptop lay open before me. Emails demanded replies. Virtual meetings were waiting. Deadlines required undivided attention. My nine-year-old daughter seemed to have a different view of the afternoon. She walked into my room time and again.

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Sometimes she wanted a sheet of paper. At other times, a pencil. Once, she needed a printout. She was working on a craft project, ‘The Peaceful World’. I helped her each time, though not without impatience. After a while, I began to feel edgy. I had work to finish. Her requests, though small, started to seem endless. Finally, I looked up from the screen and said, “Please don’t disturb me again.”

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She stood there for a moment and asked, “Dad, can you please give me invisible scissors?”

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I barely looked up. “Invisible scissors?” I asked. “What are those?”

She didn’t answer. She simply walked away, but her question stayed behind. That evening, I hugged her and asked, “What did you mean when you asked for invisible scissors?”

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She looked at me with innocence, as though she were explaining something obvious. “Dad,” she said, “our relationship is connected by an invisible thread.” Then she added: “I love you very much. That’s why I keep coming to you again and again. If you don’t want me to come to you anymore, then please give me ‘invisible scissors’ so that I can cut the thread.”

For a few moments, I was speechless. I looked at my kid who had spent the afternoon creating ‘The Peaceful World’ from colourful sheets of paper, while I had been trying to manage a world of deadlines and responsibilities. And I wondered who among us had understood peace better. As adults, we work hard because we want to build secure futures for our children. We tell ourselves that we will make up for today’s absence tomorrow. But childhood does not wait. It arrives in the form of repeated interruptions. A request for paper. A pencil. A printout. A conversation. A chance to be seen or heard. Sometimes, all that a child wants to ask is, “Are you still connected to me?”

I had always believed that lessons moved in one direction — from parent to child, from elder to younger. Yet, every now and then, children dismantle that certainty with astonishing grace. They do not speak the language of management theories or productivity frameworks. They speak the language of love.

That afternoon, my daughter taught me that relationships are sustained not by grand declarations, but by the invisible threads woven through ordinary moments of attention and presence. I never found those “invisible scissors”. And I hope I never do.

The writer is a finance professional based in Mohali