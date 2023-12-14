The ‘kidnapping’ of a retired man

Satish Kumar Sharma

I was serving as Joint Commissioner of Police, Ahmedabad, in 2010. One day, I got a call from the police control room around 11 pm, informing me that a 60-year-old man had been kidnapped from an area under my jurisdiction. We launched a hunt to trace the victim.

The man had recently retired from private service and lived with his wife, son and daughter in a three-bedroom apartment in a middle-class locality. Around 9 pm, he had gone out for his post-dinner stroll but had not returned. His son called him on his mobile phone but it was switched off. The family called up relatives and the man’s friends to ascertain if he was with any of them.

Meanwhile, the old man gave a call on his son’s mobile phone and said he had been kidnapped by four persons; they had blindfolded him and were taking him somewhere in a car. Before the son could ask anything, the phone was switched off. That’s when the family informed the police.

I formed teams of officers to pursue different lines of investigation and also looked at the debt angle; in those days, kidnappings for debt recovery were common.

Our inquiry revealed that the victim was a simple family man with no bad habits and no debt. We also found that his location at the time of his last call was about 60 km away from the city on the national highway leading to Rajkot. We shared the victim’s photo with police units down the road and alerted them to check vehicles.

The search yielded no result; early next morning, the victim returned home. He seemed to be in shock and told the police that the kidnappers had released him and sent him back by bus on realising that they had picked up the wrong man. He said he had not seen his kidnappers’ faces because they had blindfolded him.

I called him to the police station later in the morning. To my every query, he evasively said: ‘Please leave it, sir. I don’t want to pursue it further.’ I let him go.

By the evening, the police had found the footage from a CCTV camera on the street, showing him getting into an autorickshaw some distance away from his home at the supposed hour of the kidnapping. I called him again and confronted him.

He broke down. He said he had staged this after his retirement. He felt unwanted and was curious to see if his family would miss him. But while travelling in a bus, he had realised his folly and was overcome with remorse for having put his family through stress and anxiety. So, he had decided to return.

The pathos in his story left me speechless. I called in his wife and son and asked them to take care of him. As they were leaving, the old man said: ‘Sorry, sir!’ We closed the case.

