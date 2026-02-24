The Labrador who left cops red-faced

DOGS are in the news. A few weeks ago, the Supreme Court came down heavily on stray dogs, unfairly treating them as a threat to human safety and disregarding their reputation for loyalty. “Beware of Dogs” is a familiar way of scaring literate intruders. Amid an uproar over its perceived insensitivity, the Court reviewed its decision and ordered that the dogs’ uncontrolled multiplication be checked.

That didn’t prevent a Chinese “dog” from straying into the India AI Impact Summit clad in Galgotian attire, waking up sleeping dogs who attacked those who pompously showcased the impostor.

Dogs overcoming academic integrity reminded me of the one who got the better of the police. I was Additional Deputy Commissioner, Karnal, in 1983-85 when I attended a passing-out parade at Madhuban, the headquarters of the Haryana Armed Police. The Governor was the chief guest. The state police organised a dog show to showcase canine capabilities.

The enthusiastic announcer told the gathering that dogs had been trained to smell objects and identify the person to whom the items belonged. There was a stir when he said that we would soon witness “Haryana Police ke kutte” recover from the bushes the handkerchief that belonged to the newly appointed DGP who sat beside the Governor, proud of his elevation and elated at the prospect of being so well recognised.

His handkerchief had been concealed in the bushes across the parade ground. It reminded me of Othello, who gifted a hanky to Desdemona which was stolen by her maid and given to Iago, who planted it on Cassio, who was suspected by Othello of being in an illicit relationship with Desdemona. The discovery of that handkerchief with Cassio was the undoing of Desdemona, and of Othello himself. Did a similar catastrophe await the DGP?

The drama soon unfolded with a handsome black Labrador charging towards the bush. There was an uproar as it found the hanky. With equal alacrity, the dog darted towards the pavilion where the dignitaries waited with bated breath. It came to the front row with the handkerchief in his mouth.

It quickly went past the entire row looking for the owner. As the dog came near the DGP, the police almost declared victory. The dog, however, went ahead without turning his “eyes right”, as policemen are taught to do as they approach the saluting base. It ambled to the end of the row, turned back and sniffed the entire row once again without success.

The DGP was embarrassed when the Labrador repeated its march past twice without even looking at him. He probably felt like an officer who had been superseded.

The worst was yet to come. Seeing the non-performance of the trained Labrador, the announcer took it upon himself to save the police from further embarrassment. With unparalleled presence of mind, he announced zealously, “Darasal hamare DGP sahab naye lage hain isliye Haryana Police ke kutte unhe abhi nahin pehchante”. He stated that since the DGP had taken over recently, state police dogs had not yet started recognising him.

The writer is a former Election Commissioner