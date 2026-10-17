Connecting hearts by post

LONG before the digital deluge, stories of love, longing and loss travelled on a postcard, priced at five paise or so — a princely sum in those good old days.

The flimsy, buff-coloured item that carried the weight of agonies and ecstasies across the world has slipped into obscurity. The postcard was once regarded as a trustworthy medium for spreading information — from the birth of a child to a wedding, a job appointment or exam results.

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A father living in a far-flung area would disclose the date of his daughter’s wedding. Another would mention the date of his son’s mundan ceremony. The ubiquitous postcard also carried news about a death in a family, the purchase of a new buffalo or a pair of oxen, a new bicycle or a neighbourhood boy landing a plum job.

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Old-timers would recall how eagerly we awaited the postman. Our locality would echo with the tinkling of his bicycle bell. Donning the khaki with a heavy-duty bag slung across his shoulders, he would appear amid chants of “Dakiya dak laya...” Shy housewives stole glances at him through curtains, while old men basking in the sun stood up in awe when he arrived.

Our village postman, Roshan, a mere bag of bones, would walk 9 km daily — come rain or shine — to deliver letters and parcels. “If I don’t show up for a day, people presume that I am unwell, dead or absent without leave,” he once told me with a chuckle.

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The postcard was the umbilical cord that connected people to the outside world. At my village in Kangra, young brides — often unlettered — would coax us schoolgoing kids to write letters for their husbands. My newly married bhabhi would ask me to write to her hubby (my elder brother), who was serving in the Army at Leh. As a reward, I would get a candy or a pancake. Interestingly, the postman at the other end had to read out the letter to my brother as he too couldn’t read or write.

Decades ago, I met an elderly man who would visit a premier government hospital every Saturday and Sunday with a hand-stitched thaila containing postcards. He would write letters on behalf of patients who had come from faraway places for treatment; many of them were in need of money. He was the epitome of empathy and compassion.

Things have undergone a sea change. With the digital revolution gaining ground, the humble postcard has been pushed into oblivion. WhatsApp forwards have replaced wedding cards and an obituary is now just a story shared on Instagram. Mundan invites are mere Canva graphics shared in family groups.

The postman still comes on a bicycle to deliver dak, but people no longer treat him as someone special. His bag now brims with bank statements, e-commerce parcels and Aadhaar cards rather than billets doux filled with love and longing.

The writer is a Chandigarh-based contributor