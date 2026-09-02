The many lives of sunglasses

WHEN I recently went to an optician to get my glasses made, I was prepared for the familiar question about my refractive error, or rather, my diopter number. What I wasn’t ready for was the options on offer: polarised, blue-cut, progressive, photochromic, anti-glare and whatnot. I had arrived with a rather modest wish list — sturdy glasses, protection from screen glare and a simple tint, rather than one that changed with the light. Clearly, I needed to do my homework before stepping into the optical ring.

Advertisement

Sunglasses are no longer simply dark glasses. There is an entire vocabulary attached to them now and each has its purpose: reducing glare, protecting against ultraviolet rays, adapting to changing light, shielding the eyes from wind and reflected snow, or combining vision correction with sun protection. And then there are glasses of the fashionable kind. Oversized shades can offer celebrities a measure of privacy, while dark glasses worn by security personnel can project authority and conceal the eyes. In popular imagination, tinted glasses can suggest the inscrutability of a judge whose eyes reveal nothing.

Advertisement

The urge to shield the eyes from the sun, however, is hardly modern. There are accounts from antiquity of coloured stones being used for this purpose. The most famous is the story of the Roman Emperor Nero watching gladiatorial contests through a green emerald. Whether the emerald actually served as early sunglasses or the story got embellished over time, the image is irresistible: the emperor, the arena, the blazing sun and the green stone held before the eyes. From Nero’s emerald to today’s UV ratings, sunglasses have travelled a long way.

Advertisement

And yet, in my family, they have a history of their own. Whenever my siblings and their families gather, we ask our parents, born just after Independence, what they remember their own parents telling them about the British era. Interestingly, both my maternal and paternal grandmothers had similar memories of village women hiding in the fields when British officials, wearing sunglasses, came on horseback. My mother recalls her mother mentioning “andhe sheeshe waale chashme” — dark-tinted glasses that, to her, were meant for the blind!

We could not stop laughing at the curious expression. And it became even more apt because my father had just undergone cataract surgery and was wearing a dark, protective pair of glasses. For a moment, all our sophisticated terminology collapsed into my grandmother’s earthy words.

Advertisement

Perhaps that is the curious journey of objects: the same dark lenses can represent technology, protection, fashion, authority or memory, depending on who is looking. Today, I may know the difference between polarised and photochromic, but in our family vocabulary, “andhe sheeshe waale chashme” will always remain the most memorable name for them.

The writer is an educator and researcher from Kurukshetra