icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / The Middle / The matriarch’s delightful mischief

The matriarch’s delightful mischief

article_Author
Sonika Sethi
Updated At : 04:50 AM Apr 18, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement
WE had barely settled beside our designated gate at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when the PA system, in its most cheerful betrayal of human patience, announced that our 9:30 am flight to Chicago O’Hare Airport would be delayed by two hours. A collective sigh rippled through the waiting area.
Now, mornings and I have a long-standing feud. Waking me early is akin to summoning the undead. And yet there I was, a certified zombie clutching a boarding pass, trying to reconcile myself to an extended stay on ergonomically offensive airport seating.
The much-anticipated weekend getaway suddenly felt like a test of endurance. Within half an hour, the gate area began to resemble a support group for the emotionally abandoned — faces long, spirits low, everyone looking like they’d just been ghosted by punctuality itself.
And then I noticed her — not because she was loud or dramatic, but because she carried an air that quietly refused to match the collective gloom. She must be in her eighties, gracefully installed in an airport wheelchair, navigated by a young man who was, I assumed, her grandson. They were a compact clan of six or seven. The granny, however, was the undisputed centre of gravity. Parked comfortably beside her female companions, while the men sat opposite them, she seemed unbothered by the delay that had rattled the rest of us.
And then, with the calm authority of someone who has seen far worse than delayed flights, she put on her glasses, opened her book and disappeared into it — leaving the rest of us to wrestle with our existential airport crisis.
What followed jolted my sluggish senses back to life and made me reassess this seemingly serene granny.
As her companions drifted off one by one into the unapologetic sleep of the airport-weary, she sprang into covert action. With the stealth of a seasoned mischief-maker, she tore the tissue in her hand into two, rolled one half into a neat little ball and aimed it at the eldest gentleman in the group, who was dozing with his mouth open. Bullseye!
The moment her soft projectile met its target, she snapped back into character — eyes wide, expression angelic, scanning the surroundings as if she were unaware of the world around her. It was mischief, mastery and method acting, all rolled into one.
The gentleman jolted awake, blinking in bewilderment, scanning the area for any sign of foul play. Finding none, he surrendered once again to sleep.
Barely 10 minutes later, she launched yet another tissue missile at her delightfully vulnerable subject and savoured her private moment of triumph. Her face, once again, was a portrait of pure, unblemished innocence — an Oscar-worthy performance.
I was on the verge of rising to my feet and applauding her audacity with a resounding “Bravo!” — perhaps even proposing a standing ovation for this unexpected entertainment at “Gate Ennui” — when, quite rudely, the boarding announcement ended what had been the most enjoyable delay of my life.
The author is Associate Professor, SD College, Ambala Cantt
Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts