The matriarch’s delightful mischief

WE had barely settled beside our designated gate at Dallas Fort Worth International Airport when the PA system, in its most cheerful betrayal of human patience, announced that our 9:30 am flight to Chicago O’Hare Airport would be delayed by two hours. A collective sigh rippled through the waiting area.

Now, mornings and I have a long-standing feud. Waking me early is akin to summoning the undead. And yet there I was, a certified zombie clutching a boarding pass, trying to reconcile myself to an extended stay on ergonomically offensive airport seating.

The much-anticipated weekend getaway suddenly felt like a test of endurance. Within half an hour, the gate area began to resemble a support group for the emotionally abandoned — faces long, spirits low, everyone looking like they’d just been ghosted by punctuality itself.

And then I noticed her — not because she was loud or dramatic, but because she carried an air that quietly refused to match the collective gloom. She must be in her eighties, gracefully installed in an airport wheelchair, navigated by a young man who was, I assumed, her grandson. They were a compact clan of six or seven. The granny, however, was the undisputed centre of gravity. Parked comfortably beside her female companions, while the men sat opposite them, she seemed unbothered by the delay that had rattled the rest of us.

And then, with the calm authority of someone who has seen far worse than delayed flights, she put on her glasses, opened her book and disappeared into it — leaving the rest of us to wrestle with our existential airport crisis.

What followed jolted my sluggish senses back to life and made me reassess this seemingly serene granny.

As her companions drifted off one by one into the unapologetic sleep of the airport-weary, she sprang into covert action. With the stealth of a seasoned mischief-maker, she tore the tissue in her hand into two, rolled one half into a neat little ball and aimed it at the eldest gentleman in the group, who was dozing with his mouth open. Bullseye!

The moment her soft projectile met its target, she snapped back into character — eyes wide, expression angelic, scanning the surroundings as if she were unaware of the world around her. It was mischief, mastery and method acting, all rolled into one.

The gentleman jolted awake, blinking in bewilderment, scanning the area for any sign of foul play. Finding none, he surrendered once again to sleep.

Barely 10 minutes later, she launched yet another tissue missile at her delightfully vulnerable subject and savoured her private moment of triumph. Her face, once again, was a portrait of pure, unblemished innocence — an Oscar-worthy performance.

I was on the verge of rising to my feet and applauding her audacity with a resounding “Bravo!” — perhaps even proposing a standing ovation for this unexpected entertainment at “Gate Ennui” — when, quite rudely, the boarding announcement ended what had been the most enjoyable delay of my life.

The author is Associate Professor, SD College, Ambala Cantt