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Home / The Middle / The myth of perfect choice

The myth of perfect choice

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Lokesh Singh
Updated At : 03:59 AM Aug 06, 2026 IST
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YOU walk into a shoe shop. Like most people, your first instinct is to ask, “Which pair looks the best?” You may admire the design, the colour and the brand, but after wearing the shoes for a week or so, their looks become less important. Comfort takes over. It’s troublesome when those shoes give you blisters, hurt your feet or leave you exhausted after a walk. In the end, you may not choose the most stylish pair — you may pick the one that hurts the least.

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This simple experience reveals a deep truth about decision-making. We often believe that we are searching for the best option, but our wisest decisions are usually aimed not at maximising gains but at minimising pain. We spend much of our lives searching for the best career, the best investment, the best partner, etc. It seems like the rational thing to do. But the real world is rarely that simple. Our decisions are shaped by incomplete information, limited time, uncertainty, cognitive biases and finite resources.

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Nobel laureate Herbert A Simon captured this reality through the idea of bounded rationality: we cannot optimise because our knowledge and cognitive abilities are inherently limited. Rather than finding the perfect solution, we usually settle for one that is good enough.

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Yet even that falls short of how life often works. The most important decisions are not choices between a perfect option and an imperfect one; they are choices among imperfect alternatives, each with its own costs and compromises. The challenge is to decide which ones we can live with. The wiser question is not, “Which option is the best?” but, “Which one is least bad?”

Behavioural economics reinforces this insight. In their Prospect Theory, Daniel Kahneman and Amos Tversky showed that people feel losses more intensely than equivalent gains. For instance, losing Rs 1,000 matters far more than gaining the same amount. This tendency, known as loss aversion, suggests that good judgment is often about avoiding costly mistakes.

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While choosing a career, students often ask which profession offers the highest salary or greatest prestige. Yet many professionals later discover that a slightly lower-paying career with meaningful work, reasonable hours and mental peace offers a far richer life than a glamorous profession that demands constant stress and burnout. The best career is often not the one with the highest rewards, but the one whose sacrifices are easier to bear.

In the world of investments, protecting oneself from catastrophic losses contributes far more to long-term wealth than chasing exceptional gains. And the longevity of personal relationships depends on finding someone whose flaws are compatible with your own. Happiness comes less from perfection than from choosing the shortcomings you can comfortably live with.

These examples reveal a common pattern. All said and done, life is about making peace with imperfection.

The writer is an Indian Economic Service officer

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