The nest and those who fly away

THE bulbul pair began weaving a beautiful nest on a bougainvillea. A tiny world was unfolding outside my kitchen window. Then came a delightful surprise — three eggs, and later, three adorable chicks nestled safely inside the nest. Their chirps brought warmth and happiness to my mornings.

Whenever danger approached, the bulbuls would break into a chorus of anxious calls. At the sight of their mother arriving with a beakful of food, tiny heads would pop out of the nest. I often chased away crows swooping down to threaten the chicks. Without realising it, I had become protective of these tiny lives.

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One day, the chicks began stepping out of the nest and perching on nearby twigs. Each day they grew a bit bolder, moving from one branch to another, discovering a new world. For several days, they struggled to strengthen their wings. Even after darkness fell, the little ones sometimes remained outside, while their mother gently guided them back to the safety of the nest.

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I was witnessing the end of a wonderful chapter. Gradually, the chicks stopped returning to the nest. The bulbul pair flew alongside them, following and guiding them as they mastered the art of flight and ventured into the vast blue sky.

I watched them with a heart filled with joy and a quiet ache — happy that they had grown strong enough to leave, yet feeling an undeniable emptiness as the garden fell silent.

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Perhaps this is love: raising children with tenderness, protecting them when they are fragile, and having the courage to let them fly away. Parents spend a lifetime building their lives around their kids — working despite exhaustion, silencing their own wishes and sometimes burying their own dreams so that the children can live theirs. They continue to give, forgive, hope and wait, long after their offspring have stopped needing them.

Days passed. Neither the chicks nor their parents returned. The fragile nest remained, exposed to the rain. Looking at it, an ache of uncertainty settled in my heart. Would the bulbul pair ever be reunited with their little ones?

In Punjab, this story feels like a haunting reflection of our own reality. Young people leave for distant lands in pursuit of a brighter future. Once they build lives elsewhere, how often do they return to the place they once called home?

The nest remains where it was, holding the warmth of old memories, waiting patiently for the young ones to return. And sometimes, those who learn to build their lives elsewhere slowly stop feeling the pull of the nest — and forget the way back home.

The writer is officiating Principal, MLU DAV College, Phagwara