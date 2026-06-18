The nut that yielded to soft hands

BORN in Rangoon (now Yangon) in 1925, my elder sister belonged to an 11-member family that fled Burma during World War II. Along the 1,500-km stretch of hilly, trackless terrain, the barefoot caravan of women and children endured severe food shortage, diarrhoeal infections and painful foot injuries.

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After the family reached Amritsar and settled in a modest two-room house, the search began for a suitable match for her. She eventually married a freedom fighter who had spent time in the Mirzapur jail on the charge of complicity in train derailments during the Quit India Movement. An engineering graduate from Banaras Hindu University, he came from a deeply patriotic family.

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My sister had received no formal education, yet her father-in-law gifted her an expensive pen. Lo and behold, the literary milieu of Hazra Road, Calcutta, awakened the poet and artist within her. One of her embroidery works, Horse Head, was adjudged the best in an all-India competition organised by Usha Engineering Works. It was there that she learnt sewing-machine mechanics, a skill that made her popular among women in the neighbourhood.

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Her husband supervised engineers who, in those days, were compelled to work on 89-day contracts followed by a mandatory one-day break in service. This experience brought out the leader in him, and he eventually rose to head the Blasting, Drilling and Grouting Division of the Bhakra Dam project.

Four of their five children became doctors. The fifth, perhaps to vindicate the name of their home — Engineers’ Villa in Amritsar — earned an MTech degree, though he too eventually took charge of the administration of his brother’s high-end hospital.

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The management and upkeep of Engineers’ Villa, however, was almost entirely my sister’s domain. Whether it was a leaking gas cylinder, a faulty socket or a defective switch, she understood every electrical connection in the house and maintained it expertly, even keeping a watchful eye on the energy meter installed at the gate. Free from kitchen duties, she would inspect leaking taps, clogged sinks or minor masonry defects. She possessed a gleaming do-it-yourself toolkit, brought from the US during a visit to her son. She had picked up tricks of the trade from professional plumbers over the years. She did not merely run the house; she operated it like a well-oiled machine.

One day, a friend of mine — a chief engineer in the Merchant Navy — happened to accompany me to her home. We saw her struggling to replace a sink pipe. The plastic pipe had come off easily, but the large brass nut beneath the sink refused to budge. The chief engineer, proudly declaring that he had spent his life among nuts and bolts in the engine room of his ship, rushed forward. Yet, despite all his effort, the stubborn nut would not yield. Even the box spanner supplied by the manufacturer kept slipping, much to his frustration.

At last, my sister quietly took over. Holding two spoons firmly against the sides of the hexagonal nut, she applied moderate pressure. The nut yielded instantly to her soft hands. The engineer could only regret that he had so confidently flaunted his engine-room credentials.

The writer taught linguistics at Khalsa College, Amritsar