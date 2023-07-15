The officer who loved horses

Satish Kumar Sharma

RD Jhala, a role model for a generation of police officers, passed away at the age of 87 last month. His most enduring contribution was to make the Gujarat Mounted Police one of the strongest mounted police units in India despite pressure to disband it as an austerity measure during the tight fiscal situation of the early 1990s.

A month before he retired in 1994, I asked him where he would settle. ‘At a place far away from the police,’ he said gravely, underlining his fierce sense of independence as well as dismay at the deterioration in policing standards from the day of his joining as a Sub-Inspector to the time of his superannuation as Superintendent of Police (SP).

Jhala had the visage of a king upon which centuries of Rajput pride rested with ease. He was conscious of the history of valour and sacrifice of his clan. It was Jhala chieftain Man Singh who had saved Maharana Pratap’s life in the battle of Haldighati by donning his emblems and sacrificing his own life. Perhaps that’s why for him honesty, integrity and devotion to duty were not badges to be worn on the uniform but something which he breathed and lived.

When he retired, his public farewell at Godhra witnessed the participation of people from various communities. He had kept the communally sensitive town peaceful with impartial policing.

As he had said, Jhala settled at a remote and rugged farmland near Saurashtra. The place had no electricity, piped water supply or telephone and was close to the Gir National Park, from where lions often strayed into the area for an easy kill.

Jhala had bought a horse to keep up with his horse riding. So, like Baba Bharti of Sudarshan’s Hindi story Haar ki Jeet, who watched over his horse Sultan at night after Daku Khadak Singh had vowed to take it away, Jhala kept his horse locked inside the house and slept outside with a licensed gun to guard against a stray lion at night.

I never worked with him, but on the few occasions we met, he gave glimpses of his phenomenal knowledge about horses. Sensing my interest in the subject, he encouraged me to continue riding, saying, ‘As long as officers will ride horses, the mounted police would survive.’

I was SP of Rajkot rural district in 1998 when I decided to start a horse-riding school for the public. On my request, Jhala came over to inaugurate it. I presented him with a blazer as a token of gratitude. As I helped him put it on, he said with the delight of a child, ‘Ah, it fits so well! How did you guess my size?’

Later, he spent an evening with me, sharing many stories of his illustrious career. Before leaving, Jhala saab, as he was addressed by his juniors and admirers, gifted me a book on horses. I have it as a precious memory of the great man.

#Gujarat