The ordeal of immobility

IT was a “near-death” experience — the unbroken expanse of impassive faces around me, the sudden surge of bodies sweeping past me like a tsunami. I remember being helplessly propelled forward. I vividly recall the sheer horror of the moment: the frantic search for my identity; the impending loss of contact with everyone I knew; the sinking realisation that I existed no more. The moment stretched and refused to pass. My heart seemed to stop. I became immobile in more ways than one.

It all happened when I had reached my destination — the busiest station on the Delhi Metro network — and was swept onto the platform by fellow passengers. In the melee, somebody had stolen my smartphone! I desperately searched for the culprit, but the mass of travellers had already scurried towards other platforms.

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The speed at which the imagination creates doomsday scenarios after such events is astonishing. Within seconds, I could visualise the thief breaking into my phone, which had a simple screen-lock pattern. I remember having advised my daughter to periodically change the pattern for her phone because retracing the same one would leave a discernible trail on the screen. As always, I hadn’t acted on my own advice.

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Then I imagined the thief expertly navigating his way to the secret file where I had stored my partially encoded passwords. I could imagine his malevolent glee as he cracked one password after another with effortless ease. I kicked myself for including obvious names and dates. I suddenly realised how difficult it was to keep coming up with unique passwords, especially when you have only one spouse and two children.

I could see my bank accounts being dramatically depleted, reducing me to bankruptcy within an hour. I cringed at the thought of the crook sending messages to my contacts — spelling mistakes and all — claiming that I was stranded in Timbuktu and they should immediately transfer money into my account. Horror of horrors, I could see myself being locked out of social media. Being cut off from WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram would be tantamount to nonexistence. For a moment, it seemed the only unsmart thing about my phone was its owner (the former one).

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The next few days were a chaotic blur. I muddled my way through a haphazard series of damage-control measures — blocking my SIM card, getting an FIR registered, freezing my bank accounts and changing my passwords.

“But I thought you had written it all down: Steps to Follow When You Lose Your Smartphone. I even heard you advising mom about it,” observed my daughter.

I replied sheepishly, “I had, but it was all there in my phone.”

The writer is a professor at PGIMER, Chandigarh