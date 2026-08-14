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Home / The Middle / The People You Can’t Google

The People You Can’t Google

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Anahita Khanna
Updated At : 12:20 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
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The most valuable inheritance may not be property.

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It may be a phonebook.

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Over decades, parents have often built a parallel version of the internet, only warmer, older, and significantly better at getting things done. It is an inheritance of access accumulated over decades, passed down casually, and rarely recognised as wealth.

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For generations, the system was simple. You needed something done, and someone in the family usually knew whom to call.

But today, we have built an extraordinary culture around eliminating the need for that sentence. There is an app for finding a doctor, a website for booking a hotel, an algorithm for recommending a restaurant and, increasingly, AI for answering almost any question you can think of. If you don't know something, you look it up.

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The internet has made almost everything findable. AI is making almost everything explainable. Between the two, there is very little we cannot locate, research, compare or understand from a phone.

But there remains one category of information that technology handles rather badly - “Who should I call?”

The useful thing was never simply knowing that a particular person existed. It was knowing that there was already a relationship waiting for you on the other end.

Tell him I sent you” was its own kind of password.

Over decades, particularly in the same city and social ecosystem, families accumulate a cast of people whose names rarely appear on any official record of family wealth - the family doctor who has treated three generations; the lawyer who answers on a Sunday; the jeweller who will send a tray of earrings to your home; the tailor who remembers how your jackets are cut or the travel agent who can fix a hotel problem with one phone call.

You could probably find all of them online now.

But that was never quite the point.

The value lies in the relationship.

This is a form of inheritance that rarely gets counted as wealth. There is no valuation attached to it. Nothing appears in a bank statement.

Yet knowing whom to call and knowing that they will answer, is a form of social capital.

And relationships, unlike information, compound. Eventually, a phone becomes a private directory of solutions.

Then, one day, a twenty-something inherits it without quite realising what they have inherited.

The new generation is exceptionally good at finding options. We read the reviews, compare the credentials, ask Reddit, and let AI produce a shortlist before we've finished our coffee.

The older generation had a different advantage - fewer options, better contacts.

That distinction matters as technology makes information increasingly abundant. What remains scarce is the part that cannot be generated, searched or reviewed - trust, familiarity and a history of doing business together.

We have spent years building tools to make personal connections less necessary. But the irony is that, as those tools improve, knowing the right person becomes more, not less valuable because while the internet can produce an answer, a good phonebook can produce a favour.

Perhaps the most interesting form of modern privilege is having both, the ability to search the entire internet, and somewhere in the background, a person you can call who says, “Don't bother. I know someone.”

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THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

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