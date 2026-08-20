When concern turns toxic

MY 81-year-old mother recently undertook a trip to the hills with her friends and family members. Always a sport, she is known for raising the bar on what her body and mind can do. While going up a steep slope, she was struggling to catch her breath and yet wanting to carry on without any support from us. A chivalrous young man, who was coming down, offered a helping hand. Despite his gallant act, she was still finding it hard to navigate the big, wide stone steps. The man could not resist saying, “Auntyji, if you can’t climb, you should not have come.” His wife, who was right behind, retorted, “If she can do it, why not? So what if it is proving to be a bit difficult.”

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I was a mere observer, shielding my mother without holding her from behind. This conversation set me thinking. The man was definitely being helpful and kind. But there was a kind of toxicity to his concern. At one level, it reflected the mindset of a lot of men, who would be more comfortable seeing women less daring, less adventurous, more home-bound and more within boundaries that can be controlled.

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This toxic concern has an undertone of criticism, contempt, control, judgment or just plain dislike. So, the person on the receiving end, like my mother, instead of feeling good about the help or support offered, actually squirms in discomfort.

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We see this all the time: well-intentioned folks fat-shaming you with snide remarks like “lose some weight if you want to impress your Prince Charming”, “get yourself checked for thyroid or hormonal issues since your weight is only going in one direction — up” and then topping it with “I am only saying this out of concern”.

A colleague who stepped forward to offer help with a presentation made a concluding comment, “The others have used the latest AI tools. Despite my egging you on for months, you have not familiarised yourself with this. Let me assist you to save yourself from embarrassment.” Not surprisingly, despite the rescue act by the “saviour”, the young lady was still diffident while facing her colleagues.

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All these people do not shy away from demonstrating their immense concern for you, not realising that their comments and advice pull you down. And if you do express your discomfiture — “Thank you very much but I can take care of myself” or “I will turn to you when I need your advice” — they get miffed and say, “These days, even genuine concern is not appreciated. I would rather mind my own business.”

Well, such passive-aggressive people and those who talk down to others should do exactly that — mind their own business.

The writer is an independent journalist