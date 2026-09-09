The pilot versus potholes

AS a young Indian Air Force helicopter pilot, I flew a multitude of passengers. The interaction with them varied, and so did the topics, depending on their background and attitude towards life. A politician was generally garrulous and would talk about inconsequential things until the helicopter engine started and made him inaudible. Then there were the stern-looking types, mostly senior service officers, who returned my salute and asked, “All OK? Is the weather OK? Let’s go.” They hopped into my Chetak and off we went. Also, there were the humble Army jawans, who greeted me with a cry of “Jai Hind, saab” and wore an expression of gratitude for having got a ‘lift’ — to go home on leave.

Now, in retirement, I am a pilot (chauffeur, actually) for my lifelong boss — my wife. So, conversations in the car are about the antics of our kids and grandkids; they are also about how I have started driving recklessly and how driving into every pothole on Pune’s roads has given my old sweetheart terrible back pain. I keep a calm exterior but internally plan the text of a letter to the Army Chief about a subject that I shall soon reveal.

Advertisement

There must be something good, though, about my driving, because the other day, dear wifey invited three of her friends — all with salt-and-pepper mops of hair — to travel in our car for breakfast at the Turf Club. Boy, was I in for the experience of a lifetime!

Advertisement

Truth be told, during the half-hour drive to the club, I did not say a word — not because I didn’t want to but because I did not get a chance. The chatter was about whose house help was playing truant, who was not picking up his dog’s poo on the locality’s roads and how GenZ terms were Greek and Latin to them. The fact that the Indian women’s cricket team was doing well in the Asia Cup was dismissed with a curt, “Oh, we know that,” and the conversation returned to the latest haircut that one of the four had taken.

There was a plus point: I finalised the thrust of my letter to the Army Chief, asking him to send battle tanks to test their ruggedness on Pune’s roads — even the toughest fauji tank-testing tracks can never replicate these roads. Chief Sir, please ask your ADC to check his inbox for my email. And in your reply, you could add a “Thank You” to the ladies for giving a veteran valuable time to contribute positively to improving the war-fighting potential of our Army’s battle tanks.

Advertisement

Postscript: Replace Pune with any number of other Indian cities — all this would still be valid.

The writer is ex-Addl Director General, Centre for Air Power Studies