The policeman and the ‘bomb’

RAMZAN in the walled city of Delhi is a great festival. One Ramzan evening produced a small episode of confusion that later became a favourite story in the neighbourhood.

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That year, the city had seen a few incidents of crude bombs exploding at different places. Some people had been injured and the police were understandably alert. Even small firecrackers could make people uneasy.

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Across the Jama Masjid stood the local police chowki. A Sub-Inspector (SI) had recently taken charge there. He was conscientious and determined to show vigilance. What no one had told him was that Old Delhi had its own unique Ramzan traditions.

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As soon as the sun set, the Imam would wave a flag from beneath the southern minar to the man in the southeastern pavilion overlooking Urdu Bazaar. In the park below, the man responsible for announcing iftar would light two small crackers. Their sharp sound carried the message across the neighbourhood that it was time to break the fast.

That evening, the routine began as usual. The sun had set, the flag had been waved. The man in the park bent down and lit the first cracker. It burst with the expected loudness. People reached for dates and glasses of sherbet. He then prepared to light the second one.

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The new SI acted with lightning speed. From the verandah of the chowki, he had evidently heard the first explosion and seen the man crouched over something. Concluding that he had caught someone about to set off a second “bomb”, he ran across the road and seized him from behind.

Within seconds, the man was pinned down and the SI declared triumphantly that he had caught the “culprit”. Around the park, people stopped mid-iftar, wondering what had happened. The expected second cracker had not sounded. One minute. Two minutes. Five minutes.

The Imam of Jama Masjid soon appeared and walked over hurriedly to the small crowd. “Sahib,” he said politely, “you have arrested our iftar announcer.”

The SI, still breathing heavily from his dash, replied that the man had been lighting bombs.

“Not bombs,” the Imam explained gently. “Crackers. We have used them for many years to announce the breaking of the fast. He lights two every evening.”

The explanation slowly registered. The SI looked at the cracker still in the announcer’s hand and then at the people gathered around. Realisation replaced suspicion. He released the man, somewhat embarrassed, and adjusted his belt. No victory has ever been so shortlived.

After a brief pause, the announcer struck a match and lit the second cracker. Right under the eyes of the cop. It exploded a few minutes later than usual, and the crowd resumed its meal.

The next evening, the SI was again at the chowki balcony at iftar time. This time, he simply watched as the announcer lit the two crackers in succession. He nodded quietly, having learned that in Old Delhi some explosions signal dinner, not danger.

The writer is a former Chief Election Commissioner