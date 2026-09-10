The President for 45 minutes

IN 1989, while serving as a young Army officer in Kashmir, I received an unusual assignment. I was attached to an Armoured Regiment near Jammu for three months to prepare the parade ground for a ceremony where the President of India would present Colours to the regiment.

Armed with a jeep, heavy engineering equipment and 30 soldiers, I arrived at the newly built Zorawar Stadium. The venue resembled a giant beehive. Tank crews tuned their machines, signals personnel established communications, security teams took up positions at vantage points, dog squads searched for explosives and officers rehearsed every detail of the grand event.

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My task became clear after the first rehearsal. Forty-five tanks would thunder around the stadium twice daily. Their immense weight gouged deep ruts into the soil and piled earth into mounds at every turn. Once the rehearsal ended, my team had only a few hours to restore the ground for the next practice session. The operation became a finely tuned drill. Bulldozers filled the ruts, graders levelled the surface, water tankers settled the dust and road rollers compacted the soil. Within three hours, the battered arena looked untouched.

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For two months, every participant rehearsed relentlessly. The jeep driver practised moving from standstill so smoothly that not a drop of water would spill from a glass filled to the brim. The commentator kept refining her diction. Mechanics worked beneath tanks day and night. Nothing was left to chance.

Then came the full-dress rehearsal. To my astonishment, I was chosen to play the role of the President. Dressed for the occasion, I arrived in a gleaming BMW and was received exactly as the President would be. Senior generals saluted me. Resisting the urge to return their salutes was perhaps the hardest task of the day. As I stepped onto the dais, around 20,000 spectators filled the stadium. The National Anthem echoed across the arena and all eyes seemed fixed upon me.

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I inspected the parade from an open jeep, with the generals standing behind me. Later, I presented the ceremonial Colours to the ‘Nishan Toli’ and then read out the President’s speech that was placed on the rostrum.

The grand finale arrived when 45 tanks rolled past in salute. One after another, their turrets swung toward the dais and their commanders saluted. I returned each salute until my arm ached. Forty-five minutes after it had begun, the dream ended.

I was escorted by two young Army officers to the car. It moved about 100 metres and then stopped. The driver turned towards me and said, “Sir, you may get down now. The rehearsal is over.”

In an instant, I ceased to be the President and became an ordinary Captain once again. Yet for those unforgettable 45 minutes, I had experienced a privilege few can imagine — a glimpse of what it feels like to be the First Citizen of India.

The writer is a Patiala-based contributor