The privilege of road repair

ROADS in Jalandhar are like those in many other cities of India. Most of them are broken, potholed and in need of repair and recarpeting. We are now quite used to living at the mercy of the system/administration.

A couple of months ago, the Prime Minister visited our city to inaugurate a renovated railway station. He was to travel on a 1.5-km stretch of the national highway, from the helipad gate to the station. Within days, this not-so-bad road was recarpeted and made so smooth that it resembled, to borrow a politician’s words, the cheeks of a renowned heroine of yesteryear.

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However, that stretch stood in glaring, mocking contrast to the surrounding roads. Had the PM travelled to a few more places in our city, we would have been blessed with several better roads.

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Coming to our colony’s roads, recarpeted about three years ago (after much pleading by the residents), they started developing potholes after a few months. As time passed, the potholes grew bigger and dustier. Unfortunately, since the MLA of our constituency is from an Opposition party, we — the voters — were condemned to suffer neglect at the hands of the authorities. Numerous visits by RWA (resident welfare association) members yielded many promises but no results.

Amid the buzz around the next elections, the ruling party’s local in-charge suddenly began taking an interest in our area. Sensing a silver lining, a delegation of residents met her during a visit. We presented our grievances alongside a written appeal, and she assured us that the matter would be addressed. We were informed that when a nearby village road was recarpeted, some material would be used to fix the potholes of our roads.

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We kept our fingers crossed as the nearby road was recarpeted. When that work was completed, members of the repair team finally arrived in our colony with heavy machinery. We hurried out to welcome them and pointed out the worst potholes. To our dismay, they ignored us and moved toward a road junction that was already in a relatively good condition. The repeated “call attention” appeals to the munshi of this team fell on deaf ears. After most of the repair material had been used on that road, the leftover was utilised to fix a few potholes. The team then declared that the material allotted to us had been exhausted.

When we pressed him for more information, the munshi sheepishly disclosed that the contractor had told him to give priority to the road in front of the home of Bhaaji, an employee of the municipal body. We all resigned ourselves to our fate. Ultimately, the remaining potholes were repaired through funds collected by the RWA.

Herein lies the message: to enjoy basic amenities, one has to be a cog, big or small, in the giant machinery of the system.

The Jalandhar-based writer served in the Dogra Regiment