The rain retains its generosity

THERE are certain smells that travel faster than time. The fragrance of rain-soaked earth is one of them. The first whiff of petrichor never reminds me of weather apps or traffic advisories. It takes me straight back to Yamunanagar, where the monsoon wasn’t merely a season; it was a state of mind. Before rain became something to dodge, it was something to embrace. Paper boats set sail with improbable confidence, gumboots announced our arrival with noisy splashes and every puddle seemed to promise an adventure. Sometimes, if the sun emerged unexpectedly, a rainbow stretched across the sky like nature’s quiet applause.

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We treated the first downpour as an annual festival and would race into the courtyard, faces turned upwards, laughing until we were soaked to the skin.

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Years later, Manipal, my alma mater, offered a different relationship with rain. There, the monsoon wasn’t awaited; it simply arrived every day with remarkable consistency. Every student carried an umbrella tucked into the backpack as routinely as lecture notes and a wallet. Yet there were afternoons when the umbrella stayed folded. Walking across the rain-washed campus, with trees glistening and red-tiled roofs shimmering, getting drenched felt less like carelessness and more like paying tribute to the place itself.

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Mumbai was different. It was my first job, and the monsoon seemed to be part of the experience itself. Waves crashed against the shores, roads filled halfway with rainwater and the city somehow kept moving. When the rain grew heavy, autos would often refuse to take us to the office or back to our PG accommodation, leaving us with no choice but to walk. We would arrive with drenched shoes, soaked clothes and trousers splashed with muddy water, laughing at the absurdity of it all. And somewhere along the way, there was almost always a hot vada pav to make the walk worthwhile.

Then came Chandigarh, where rain seemed to bring the city alive. The green canopy became greener, leaves glistened on car roofs and roads, and colourful flowers brightened the rain-washed parks. I loved cycling on those tree-lined roads, with the cool monsoon air and the quiet beauty all around. Chandigarh in the rain felt less like a city and more like heaven.

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Now in Delhi, the monsoon arrives burdened with different associations. Traffic crawls, drains overflow, discarded plastic rides the currents and every shower seems to trigger a fresh stream of notifications. Yet there are moments when the city softens — the dust settles, the air turns cooler, the trees look freshly washed and an evening rain can bring a welcome pause to the heat. Rain has become more of an inconvenience to be managed than an experience to be lived, but perhaps, every now and then, it still offers us a reason to slow down and look up.

So, sometimes, I close the umbrella, slow my pace and let the rain find me. For a few unhurried minutes, the office identity card loses its authority, deadlines dissolve into droplets and the boy who once floated paper boats in Yamunanagar quietly returns.

The places have changed, the cities have grown busier and life has gathered responsibilities. But the rain still falls with the same generosity. All it asks is that, once in a while, we remember how to look up.

The writer is a project manager in the energy sector