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Home / The Middle / The secret inside a blue pen

The secret inside a blue pen

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Suresh Chander Kumar
Updated At : 02:34 AM Oct 12, 2026 IST
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GONE are the days when every new pen arrived carrying a secret, and we considered it our solemn duty to uncover it. The operation usually began with half a dozen children gathered around a blue ballpoint pen as though it were a rare archaeological find. It was subjected to what we proudly called an “operation”, performed with curiosity and courage.

One such afternoon remains etched in memory. The ceiling fan groaned overhead while we sat cross-legged on the floor, huddled around our latest “patient”.

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“Open it carefully!” “No, no, the spring will fly away!” And inevitably, it did.

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The tiny spring would leap into the air like a liberated acrobat, disappearing into some remote corner. What followed was a spirited search expedition involving squinted eyes, dusty knees and wild accusations.

“You lost it!” “No, you touched it last!”

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The poor pen lay dismantled before us: barrel, refill, spring, clip, push-button and ring. Every part was examined with the seriousness of scientists studying a newly discovered species. We passed components from hand to hand and invented theories that might have baffled engineers.

The greatest triumph, however, was reassembling the pen. A collective cheer erupted whenever someone clicked it and announced, “The patient has recovered!”

Looking back, it seems astonishing how much joy we derived from such simple adventures. There were no screens competing for attention, no notifications clamouring for urgency. Entire afternoons bloomed around a cardboard box, a stick, a marble or a dismantled pen. Creativity wore humble clothes. A discarded carton became a castle; a stick transformed into a sword and a pen became a puzzle worthy of collective investigation.

The pen operation was really about wonder, which also made us pry open alarm clocks, inspect transistor radios, collect colourful wrappers and peek behind every curtain of mystery. We were not vandals of the ordinary; we were explorers of the unseen.

Reliving those moments reminds me of Ruskin Bond’s world, where small things become vignettes of wonder. Somewhere between childhood and our increasingly busy lives, our curiosity fell silent. We became consumers rather than explorers.

Yet whenever I see a simple blue pen today, memory clicks open like its old push-button mechanism. I can almost hear the chorus of excited voices and watch a rebellious spring shoot across the room. Perhaps that is what nostalgia really is: not merely a longing for the past, but a longing for the curious child who believed that every ordinary thing held a secret worth discovering.

The writer is a Yamunanagar-based industrialist

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