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Home / The Middle / The share I sold too soon

The share I sold too soon

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Sanjeev Suri
Updated At : 03:23 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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FOR years, I believed that teaching English literature had given me a fair understanding of human nature. In the works of Shakespeare, Milton and other legends, I had encountered ambition, greed, fear, hope, pride and tragedy in myriad forms. Then, rather unexpectedly, I entered the stock market — and discovered that the most difficult character to understand was myself.

The stock market is a small theatre of human emotions. Every morning, the curtain rises. Fear enters from one side, greed from another, hope waits backstage and regret usually appears after lunch.

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Some time ago, I sold a share after it had given me a reasonable profit. I felt pleased with myself. I had resisted greed, booked my profit and moved on. It seemed a sensible and disciplined decision. The next morning, the share began to rise. It rose again the following day. Then it rose some more.

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Soon, my actual profit seemed insignificant beside the profit I imagined I could have made. I remembered three figures with ridiculous precision: my buying price, my selling price and the price it reached afterwards.

My wife noticed my silence. “Did you lose money?”

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“No,” I replied. “Then why do you look so unhappy?” I had no convincing answer.

That is one of the strangest lessons of the market. We can make a profit and still feel that we have suffered a loss. The money in our account is real, but the imaginary money we failed to earn can trouble us even more.

Every investor has a ghost share: the one sold too early, the one never bought or the one held for too long. These shares disappear from our portfolios but remain alive in our memories.

The market also teaches us the danger of hindsight. Once a share has risen, its rise appears inevitable. We forget how uncertain everything seemed when we made the decision. We judge yesterday’s choices with today’s knowledge.

Literature should have prepared me for this. A character acts with limited knowledge while the audience already sees the consequences approaching. In the market, we are both the character and the audience — and still pretend afterwards that the ending was obvious.

Still, every morning I return to the market, as do millions of ordinary investors. We open our screens with the same mixture of anxiety and hope. Perhaps that is why the market survives every disappointment. It sells shares, dreams, fear and greed, but its most powerful product is hope.

I have spent years studying human nature. The stock market has taught me that I have not yet finished studying my own.

The writer teaches English at MCM DAV College, Kangra

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