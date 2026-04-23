The shared joy of childhood games

THE call would come even before the bell was pressed: “Uncle, saadi ball de do, tuhade ghar aa gayi hai.” It was part request, part ready-made defence. Sometimes, it was followed by a hesitant knock or a quick step back. A mishit, a shattered windowpane and a hurried explanation were all part of the growing years.

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Long before games became something one could buy, they were simply played in open spaces as well as narrow streets.

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Paper had its own value. It turned into aeroplanes that sailed from terraces or across lanes, each flight judged more by distance than direction. On the ground, chalk lines created their own world. In Stapu (hopscotch), neatly drawn boxes tested balance and precision, one careful hop at a time.

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As the day unfolded, the games gathered pace. Gilli Danda led the way. A sharp strike sent the gilli flying, followed by quick claims — “Oye, eh patthar ton agge gaya ae,” one would insist, answered by “Nahin ji, ena door nahin gaya.” Distances were measured by footsteps, sometimes stretched, but usually agreed upon.

Kanche (marbles) tested aim and patience. Pithoo brought urgency — “Jaldi jod, ball aa rahi ae.” A ball was rarely bought; it was improvised — old clothes stuffed into a worn-out sock, tied tight. Its bounce was uneven, yet it served the purpose. “Seedha sutteya kar, ghoom jaanda ae,” someone would remark.

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Lukka Chhuppi (hide and seek) relied on silence and surprise. “Akkhan band kar, main gin reha haan,” one would say, only to be answered later with a sudden “Labh liya!”

Even simple objects became playthings. A gadda — the metal rim of a broken gagar or a discarded cycle tyre — rolled along carefully: “Seedha chalaa, diggan na devein.” Cards cut from old notebooks had their own rules — “Eh raja ae, hun badalna nahin.”

Boundaries were drawn in dust, and rules shaped as the game went along. Disagreements arose, only to be quickly settled — “Eh theek nahin hoya,” one would say, followed by “Chal fer ton khed lainde haan.”

In the evenings, we moved to the terraces. Kite-flying brought rooftops alive, and the cry of “Oye, kat ditta!” travelled across closely built houses, marking small shared moments.

What these games offered went beyond pastime. They created a common space where participation mattered more than the outcome. Today, play has largely moved indoors, often onto screens, with structured interaction and pre-set outcomes. The voices that once filled open spaces are heard less often.

Times change, as they must. Yet something essential seems to have been left behind along the way. Those games were about the joy and excitement of sharing.

The author is Assistant Registrar, Maharaja Agrasen University, Baddi (Solan)