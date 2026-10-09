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Home / The Middle / The shirt of salvation

The shirt of salvation

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Anmol Rattan Narang
Updated At : 04:14 AM Oct 09, 2026 IST
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SOMETIMES, even the gravest troubles disappear with the lightest touch of common sense. Some problems are actually quite small. Yet when they refuse to yield despite our best efforts, they appear insurmountable. And when they are finally solved, we wonder, “Was it really that simple?”

Years ago, while serving as an Assistant General Manager (Recovery) at my bank’s head office in Kolkata, my zone consistently ranked first in recovering non-performing assets. However, my boss never missed an opportunity to belittle me.

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He would say, “Where did you graduate from? Your English is so poor that after reading your circulars, I wonder whether you studied in some backward country.”

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On another occasion, he remarked, “If the CMD reads your letters, he will throw them away.” At other times, he rejected my interpretation of RBI circulars.

I never answered back. Any confrontation could have affected my confidential report. Instead, I remained courteous, hoping that his attitude would change. But it did not.

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My colleagues, especially those who were of my rank, would often say: “You are such a nice man. You work so hard. Your performance is quite good, yet the boss keeps scolding you. It appears that he has gone mad.”

Unable to understand what had offended him, I sought advice from astrologers. Each blamed a different entity — Shani, Rahu, Ketu. Each prescribed a different remedy — offering cows green fodder at least equal to my weight, floating a coconut wrapped in red cloth in a river, donating black dal to a temple. I followed their advice religiously, but nothing changed.

Finally, someone suggested that I visit an ancient Shiva temple about 30 km away. With little faith but no other option, I went there one Sunday.

The priest listened to me patiently and glanced at my horoscope. Then, with complete calm, he said, “It’s a very small problem. Koi nazrana de dena tha usko” (you should simply have given him a small gift).

I was not convinced, but since a drowning man will clutch at straws, I decided to do the needful. On my way back, I bought two branded shirts. Taking one to my boss’ house, I said, “Sir, I purchased this shirt today and liked it so much that I thought you would like it too.” He accepted it with a smile.

From the very next day, his attitude changed completely. The criticism stopped. In its place came appreciation, often in front of colleagues.

Looking back, I still smile at the simplicity of the solution. The problem had never been as formidable as I had imagined. One shirt had done the job.

The writer is ex-principal, Staff Training College, Chandigarh

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