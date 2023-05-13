The silence of the lamb

Mahesh Grover

THE World Health Organisation has declared that the Covid-19 pandemic is no longer a global health emergency. In recent years, when the pandemic engulfed the world, human relations also took a hit, often triggering tragicomic situations. Strict lockdowns and restricted movement forced poor couples, who were used to spending a few hours away from each other daily, to the confines of their homes, holed up like two worms in a sealed can. Unaccustomed to prolonged exposure to each other, the relationships occasionally became frictional.

It was an endurance test like no other. High-decibel arguments resulted in inflamed auditory canals. Neither spouse came out unscathed. The husband’s 24x7 presence in the home, always considered by the lady as her turf, was viewed as trespass.

Lockdown restrictions, for me, were a double whammy. Fresh into my retirement, I fancied a blissful existence ensconced in a rocking chair, a picture often depicted in LIC advertisements. But a rude shock awaited me. A wagging finger — to the accompaniment of sharp directives — modulated my in-house movements like that of a puppet on a string. Experience of years in hearing out people proved useful as I took refuge in the filtration technique of separating the relevant from the irrelevant and nodding at the appropriate moment, signifying my participation in the conversation, even without assimilating the content of the speech.

A hoax, however brilliantly camouflaged, does not last long and I was soon unmasked in an unguarded moment when her usual monologue elicited no response from me. I expected the guillotine, but giving me the benefit of the doubt, she viewed it as a possible waning of my hearing prowess, attributable to my advancing years.

I was instantly despatched to the hospital for a medical check-up, where a kind doctor, after peering into my auditory canal from impossible angles, held out a tuning fork to my ear after striking it and asked me to respond when its whining stopped. Determined to pass the test, I was a picture of concentration, the envy of a Buddhist monk in meditation. As time went by and I sat with the tuning fork glued to my ear, the doctor, suspicious of a possible fudging attempt by his patient, hastily took the fork to hear for himself and finding it to be still resonating, declared that my hearing ability was normal.

Elated, I barged into the house, eager to inform the lady of the house of the doctor’s opinion, but a dark Machiavellian thought made me change tack and instead, I told her sombrely, ‘Age has certainly impaired my hearing.’

She was a picture of concern, but impelled by habit soon relapsed into an incessant prattle, while I hastily went back to the silent world that the ruse had made possible. She then shook her head forlornly, while I sat smugly, enjoying my silent state, which was that of a lamb that had barely escaped slaughter.