The social life of a bindi

"WHY do you put this sticker on your forehead?” The Japanese woman sitting across the tea table in Carville (Louisiana, US) looked at me with the curiosity and seriousness of a scientist discovering a new species. I instinctively touched my forehead. Was the bindi awry? Had it slipped halfway to my eyebrow? No, it was quite in place, reminding me of an incident at school when our principal had pointed out that my tilaka was not in the centre.

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“Oh, just like that…” I said with a smile, hoping to escape further questioning. She studied me for a moment and then said, “If it is just a sticker, then why don’t you stick it on your earlobes instead?”

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This was a suggestion no Indian woman would have expected. “It won’t stay there for long,” I replied, feeling amused. She nodded thoughtfully. Around me sat a few Indian women colleagues and not one of them was wearing a bindi. Suddenly, I felt very awkward about myself.

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Some months after my marriage, I was walking alone through the busy streets of Amira Kadal (Srinagar), wearing a green bindi on my forehead to match the colour of my sari. A stranger crossed my path, stopped abruptly, frowned at me and announced authoritatively, “You must wear a red bindi, not a green one!” He did not wait for my reply but quietly disappeared into the crowd, leaving me stunned.

My relationship with the bindi began in my childhood. As little girls, my sisters and I regarded our foreheads as miniature canvases waiting for artistic creativity. Using kajal, we carefully drew tiny teardrop-shaped bindis on our foreheads before going to school. Later, with the help of several colours and a mould, we drew different designs, each trying to outdo the others and each design intended to outshine the previous day’s masterpiece. Every morning became a beauty competition.

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Then came the glorious era of ready-made bindis! Bigger, smaller, rounder and longer; glitters, sequins, tiny hearts, sparkling stones, geometric wonders, and whatnot! The humble forehead became an exhibition gallery. Every new packet from the market was greeted with fresh excitement.

Fashion, after all, has no age limit. One of my colleagues elevated the art to a level I could only admire. She wore various designs of bindi with an even tinier one placed exactly beneath each. Day after day, I wondered how she managed such dexterity. Unable to contain my curiosity, I finally asked her how she achieved such meticulous precision. “Oh,” she replied casually, “I use forceps.”

Years later, our landlord’s daughter returned to India after living in the US for a long time. The moment she saw the bindi on my forehead, her eyes lit up. “Oh! How much I have missed this bindi while living abroad! The very first thing I’m going to do is rush to the market and buy bindis!” she exclaimed.

Now I believe that the bindi is the world’s smallest accessory with the biggest social life!

The writer is a retired professor, PGI, Chandigarh