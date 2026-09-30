DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / The Middle / The stain that shook my confidence

The stain that shook my confidence

article_Author
Sohan Kumar
Updated At : 03:56 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

SOME incidents last only a few minutes, but their memory stays with us for years. My UPSC interview was one such occasion — not because of the questions I was asked, but because of a leaking pen.

I had reached the venue with a mixture of excitement and nervousness, dressed carefully in a spotless white shirt. I had prepared well and was determined to give it my best. As I waited for my turn, I felt reasonably confident. Then something unexpected happened.

Advertisement

A fellow candidate sitting nearby asked me if he could borrow my pen. Without giving it a second thought, I handed it to him. A few minutes later, he returned it with the cap put on the back. Too focused on the upcoming interview to notice, I absentmindedly slipped the uncapped pen into my shirt pocket. Within minutes, the ink began to leak.

Advertisement

At first, I simply felt something damp against my chest. I looked down, and there it was: a blue stain spreading right across my white shirt. I was horrified.

I tried desperately to dab it away, but the more I touched it, the more it spread. The poised candidate who had walked into the building a short while earlier was suddenly staring at a shirt that looked as though someone had splashed ink all over it.

Advertisement

The real damage, however, was not to my shirt. It was to my confidence. I had imagined walking into the interview room with dignity and composure. Now, I was painfully self-conscious. Every person who glanced in my direction seemed to be staring straight at the stain. My mind raced with doubts: Would the board notice it immediately? Would they assume I was careless? Would the mark distract them from everything I had to say?

When my turn came, I walked hesitantly towards the room, fighting in vain to regain my bearings. My months of preparation no longer felt solid.

Looking back, I feel that my interview was ruined because I allowed the ink stain to seep into my mindset. That experience taught me a profound lesson I have never forgotten. We often assume that confidence is anchored in our attire, our outward appearance or the immaculate first impression we make. But genuine confidence must come from within. A stained shirt cannot diminish our readiness, intellect or worth — unless we permit it to.

Whenever I recall that morning, I smile. A small act of courtesy had unexpectedly triggered a spiral of anxiety, but life is inherently unpredictable. We cannot control every accident, oversight or awkward turn of events. What we can control is our response.

A stained shirt can be washed. A leaking pen can be discarded. But self-belief, once dented, takes a long time to rebuild. The deepest stains are the ones we allow to settle in our minds.

The writer works at Akashvani, Jalandhar

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts