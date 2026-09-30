The stain that shook my confidence

SOME incidents last only a few minutes, but their memory stays with us for years. My UPSC interview was one such occasion — not because of the questions I was asked, but because of a leaking pen.

I had reached the venue with a mixture of excitement and nervousness, dressed carefully in a spotless white shirt. I had prepared well and was determined to give it my best. As I waited for my turn, I felt reasonably confident. Then something unexpected happened.

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A fellow candidate sitting nearby asked me if he could borrow my pen. Without giving it a second thought, I handed it to him. A few minutes later, he returned it with the cap put on the back. Too focused on the upcoming interview to notice, I absentmindedly slipped the uncapped pen into my shirt pocket. Within minutes, the ink began to leak.

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At first, I simply felt something damp against my chest. I looked down, and there it was: a blue stain spreading right across my white shirt. I was horrified.

I tried desperately to dab it away, but the more I touched it, the more it spread. The poised candidate who had walked into the building a short while earlier was suddenly staring at a shirt that looked as though someone had splashed ink all over it.

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The real damage, however, was not to my shirt. It was to my confidence. I had imagined walking into the interview room with dignity and composure. Now, I was painfully self-conscious. Every person who glanced in my direction seemed to be staring straight at the stain. My mind raced with doubts: Would the board notice it immediately? Would they assume I was careless? Would the mark distract them from everything I had to say?

When my turn came, I walked hesitantly towards the room, fighting in vain to regain my bearings. My months of preparation no longer felt solid.

Looking back, I feel that my interview was ruined because I allowed the ink stain to seep into my mindset. That experience taught me a profound lesson I have never forgotten. We often assume that confidence is anchored in our attire, our outward appearance or the immaculate first impression we make. But genuine confidence must come from within. A stained shirt cannot diminish our readiness, intellect or worth — unless we permit it to.

Whenever I recall that morning, I smile. A small act of courtesy had unexpectedly triggered a spiral of anxiety, but life is inherently unpredictable. We cannot control every accident, oversight or awkward turn of events. What we can control is our response.

A stained shirt can be washed. A leaking pen can be discarded. But self-belief, once dented, takes a long time to rebuild. The deepest stains are the ones we allow to settle in our minds.

The writer works at Akashvani, Jalandhar